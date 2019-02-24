Taylor Swift may have been MIA at the Grammys earlier this month, but fans are hopeful that the singer might wind up making an appearance at the Oscars on Sunday night. Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn will be supporting his movie The Favourite at film's biggest night, so could Swift show up at the ceremony to support him? Is Taylor Swift at the 2019 Oscars? Here's what her fans need to know.

Unfortunately, Taylor Swift did not make an appearance on the red carpet ahead of the 91st Academy Awards, but there may still be hope that she could show up later in the night. After all, Swift has been at her boyfriend Joe Alwyn's side for pretty much all of awards season up to this point. Swift even skipped out on the Grammys earlier this month in order to attend the BAFTAs with Alwyn, and before that she surprised fans at the Golden Globes to present an award alongside Idris Elba. Since Taylor Swift has popped up at so many of these awards shows to support her boyfriend and his movie The Favourite over the past couple of months, it just seems like she would want to top it all off by joining her boyfriend at the Oscars, right?

To add to the speculation even more, Taylor Swift was spotted with Joe Alwyn at an Oscars pre-party over the weekend. Everything seemed to be pointing to a surprise Swift appearance at the Oscars, but the singer was nowhere in sight during the red carpet ahead of the big show. Joe Alwyn instead walked the carpet alongside his The Favourite co-star, Nicholas Hoult.

But just because Taylor Swift missed the red carpet, that doesn't mean that she may not still make a surprise appearance at the Oscars ceremony, or perhaps even an afterparty. Swift has routinely skipped out on the red carpets at awards shows this year, which is what made her Golden Globes appearance all the more surprising.

Taylor Swift fans are also a bit on edge today after the singer posted a cryptic photo to her Instagram. Earlier on Sunday, Swift shared a photo of palm trees with a starry filter over it. The caption was just seven palm tree emojis in a row. Naturally, fans were quick to guess that this could be a veiled message about an unannounced upcoming album. Swift released her sixth studio album, Reputation, at the end of 2017, and the fact that Swift used seven emojis has fans thinking it could be a hint that album number seven is in the works.

Or maybe the photo was really meant to hint that Taylor Swift could show up at the Oscars on Sunday night. She did post the photo on the day of the awards show, and it's a quintessential Los Angeles pic full of palm trees. Plus, all those stars overlaid over the photo could be hinting that she will be spending the night with all the stars at the Oscars.

Fans will just have to wait to see if Taylor Swift shows up during the ceremony or not.