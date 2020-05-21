Starbucks' newest offering — the Iced Guava Passionfruit Drink — is a permanent addition to the brand's dairy-free menu options. It's a great option for when you want to skip the milk, but you might have some questions about whether it can fit into a vegan diet. Here's what to know about if Starbucks' Iced Guava Passionfruit Drink is vegan.

The Iced Guava Passionfruit Drink is available for between $4.95 and $5.65 for a grande size in participating Starbucks stores in the United States and Canada. The pink-hued sip is made with coconut milk, hand-shaken with a guava juice blend with notes of passion fruit, and pineapple and ginger flavors, then poured over ice. Unfortunately, simply because it's dairy-free doesn't mean it's vegan.

Starbucks doesn't certify any of its drinks as vegan, due to the risks of cross-contamination as baristas craft the beverages. A barista works closely with other products that contain animal-products, and even carefully avoiding them, doesn't eliminate the risk while making a non-dairy sip. There are also strict guidelines required to receive vegan certification, such as asking that a food or beverage contains no animal products or byproducts, hasn't been tested on animals, and contains no genetically modified ingredients (GMOs) that were developed from any animal byproducts. Currently, the only certified vegan products at Starbucks are its Sprouted Grain Bagels, Cinnamon Raisin Bagels, Everything Bagels, and Plain Bagels.

If you're trying to follow strict guidelines, it's good to know before you order that even though it's dairy-free, your Iced Guava Passionfruit Drink isn't certified vegan.

The newest dairy-free drink in the line-up joins the Iced Pineapple Matcha Drink and the Iced Golden Ginger Drink, which launched back in March. The Iced Golden Ginger Drink is only available for a limited time, while The Iced Pineapple Matcha and the Iced Guava Passionfruit Drink are permanent fixtures of the Starbucks' dairy-free menu. If you're looking for a coffee-based sip, Starbucks is also bringing its S'mores Frappuccino back for a limited time.

You can order your drinks from Starbucks with Mobile Order and pick-up, Starbucks' drive-thru, or delivery with Uber Eats. Check your local store's pick-up methods as they're updated in real time on the official Starbucks app in accordance with the brand's coronavirus policies. As of Monday, May 11, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends limiting in-person contact when ordering takeout or delivery, and asks that you "accept deliveries without in-person contact whenever possible." This means you should order your takeout via curbside or delivery when possible. If you do go out, wear a face covering, implement social distancing, and wash your hands immediately after bringing your order home.

You can still safely grab the new Starbucks' Ice Guava Passionfruit Drink, or any of your go-to sips, for a sweet start to the summer.

