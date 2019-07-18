If you're a royal family follower, then you know that Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle seem to be bonding over motherhood lately. The pair has been spotted smiling together at a couple of recent events and appear to be closer than ever, despite endless rumors of tension between the two. But is it all just for show? Because according to one royal expert, the outings were a "calculated" effort to squash all the feud gossip once and for all. So, is Meghan and Kate's friendship staged? Or do you think the two duchesses may at long last finally be vibing?

According to one royal expert, Meghan and Kate's latest outings together — a charity polo match on July 10 and Wimbledon on July 13 — were most definitely designed to shut down all the gossip that they don't get along. Elite Daily reached out to both Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace for comment on Nichol's claims, but they declined to comment.

"There have been two major circumstances, which are very calculated and deliberate efforts to try and stem these rumors about a feud," royal correspondent Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight. "We saw it at the polo match where William and Harry were obviously playing together. We hadn't expected the duchesses to turn up with their children. The fact that they did is a wonderful treat for royal watchers, but I think those candid pictures were quite deliberately intended to snuff out those rumors of the feud between the foursome. And you saw them all very close, very happy, very comfortable with each other."

We also saw Meghan snuggling with sweet baby Archie that day, remember? So damn cute!

Just two days later, fans of the royal fam were treated to pictures from a second outing featuring the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge — and this time Kate's sister, Pippa Middleton, was in tow. The trio rolled up to watch Meghan's BFF Serena Williams face off against Romania's Simona Halep in the Ladies Single Final at Wimbledon on July 13. And once again, everything looked totally relaxed and copacetic.

"We saw Kate and Meghan in the royal box getting along, chatting to each other, looking very much like friends," Nicholl explained.

Check it out:

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

I know Meghan's a former actress and all, but she really looks happy to be there with Kate. So while the pictures may have been a "calculated and deliberate" effort to shut-down speculation, it really does seem like these two are getting along.

"To have the two duchesses being so close together and so comfortable in each other's company, yes, for the time being, you're not going to be reading stories of a feud," Nicholl reiterated. "You're going to be reading stories about how the duchesses get on, and I am told that both of them are making an effort to get along."

It really seems like Meghan and Kate can't win. Speculation runs rampant that they're not getting along, but when they go out and have a good time together, it's automatically seen as them trying to pretend they get along? Isn't it more likely that they actually do get along and there was never any feud to begin with?

From where I'm standing, it looks like Meghan and Kate's friendship is just fine.