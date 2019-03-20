Lawd, say it isn't so. Is Kylie Jenner pregnant again? Fans are trying really hard over on her Instagram account to get me hyped, but I'm not biting. There's a new theory circulating thanks to a few specific Instagram posts Jenner has shared recently that's causing die-hards to question what's going on with their favorite sister. But, I've gotta say, this one is a real reach, you guys. The gist is: Fans think Jenner's 1-year-old daughter Stormi knows her mom is pregnant, which is just too far of a leap for me. Regardless, Elite Daily reached out to Jenner's team for comment on the speculation but did not hear back by the time of publication.

OK. You probably remember how Jenner hid her first pregnancy from the world, right? For these reasons, it's fair to assume that if she were pregnant again, it's totally possible that she would A.) not tell us, and B.) start doing weird things to hide it. This is one of the foundational points of this new theory. The two Instagram posts in question include Stormi lounging on her mom's belly, which has conspiracy theorists up in arms. People think that Stormi can sense that her mom is growing a baby sibling in her belly, which is why Stormi is particularly clingy.

In one post, Jenner shared a video of Stormi clutching her as they lounged in a bouncy castle. Jenner tells her daughter, "Girl! You’ve gotta do things without me!... Ya know? I love you."

In the comments section, fans are all like, "What do you mean 'start doing things without you?!'"

The other Instagram post is just a picture from the same day, but this one is of Stormi laying on her mom. Jenner captioned that one, "my baby is stuck to me like glue lately🖤."

Cue the conspiracies.

One person summed up the pregnancy theory when she wrote, "YOU'RE PREGNANT AGAIN!!! My niece was stuck to me like glue when I was first pregnant and didn’t want to let go of me and then a few weeks later I found out I was pregs."

Tons of other people vocalized the same thought:

Buzzfeed points out that the speculation about children knowing if another sibling is coming is just an old wive's tale and there is no medical proof to back it up.

Plus, as recently as January 2019, Jenner flat-out denied that she was having another baby on Twitter. One fan asked her point blank, "are you pregnant again?" to which she responded, "Noooo lol."

However, fans know the option of another baby isn't totally off the table. Just one day after Stormi's first birthday on February 1, Jenner posted a sweet photo of herself snuggling with boyfriend Travis Scott. She captioned that picture, "baby #2?" Of course, that was enough for fans to go wild.

Obviously, anything is possible when it comes to this family. I'm just saying if Stormi really calls that another baby is coming, she's a little baby genius and should be in line to take the World's Youngest Self-made Billionaire title from her mama.