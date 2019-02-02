Stormi Webster officially celebrated one year of life on Friday, Feb. 1, and mom Kylie Jenner made sure to pull out all the stops when planning a celebration for her only daughter. Unfortunately, life happens, and even celebrity birthday parties can get rained out, but Kylie Jenner's photos of Stormi's impromptu first birthday party show that she made the best out of a bad situation. Rain notwithstanding, Stormi's improvised party with her family and close friends still looked like the best time, judging from the photos.

On Friday, the makeup mogul took to her Instagram Story and Snapchat to reveal she was experiencing every parent's nightmare: a rainy forecast had forced her to postpone Stormi's birthday party after months of planning the bash.

"Alright so, we were supposed to have Stormi’s birthday party this weekend," she told the camera. "It’s not happening because it was supposed to rain and it’s not raining anymore."

While Stormi wasn't on camera, Jenner's boyfriend Travis Scott could be seen in the background, and he came over and gave her a quick kiss.

Despite the fact that Stormi's big bash was rained-out, Jenner announced that they had made the best of a bad situation and were still celebrating the tot's birthday in style with an Astroworld-themed party.

She continued, "It didn’t end up raining, but better safe than sorry. We have all her cousins here [and] everybody who loves her. We’re playing with farm animals."

The 21-year-old then took to her Instagram Story to share several snaps from the occasion which demonstrates that not only did they find the silver lining in the whole situation, but they also found the rainbow at the end of the storm(i). Kylie Jenner's rainbow-themed birthday party for Stormi seemed like an adorable play on the birthday girl's name, and it was pretty fitting for the circumstances.

The mom-of-one first unveiled a sprinkle-covered cake that featured every color of the rainbow and the words "Happy Birthday Stormi" in white lettering. Meanwhile, a snap from Jenner's BFF, Jordyn Woods, revealed that there were rainbow layers hidden inside for a colorful surprise.

Instagram/Kylie Jenner

Instagram/Jordyn Woods

Kylie also brought the rainbow hues into the decor with lots of brightly colored balloons, chairs decorated with streamers, and rainbow-inspired plates for each guest.

Instagram/Kylie Jenner

Luckily, it doesn't sound like all of Jenner's hard work planning went to waste, as little Stormi still got to spend the day with her cousins "playing with farm animals." TBH, even the thought of that sounds like more cuteness than my heart can handle, and Jordyn Woods gifted fans a sneak peak at the birthday girl's furry companions with a photo of two bunnies.

Instagram/Jordyn Woods

While the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has yet to bless our lives with photos of baby Stormi and Co., dad Travis Scott did hint at what the tot might be wearing to the party in his Instagram Story.

The "Sicko Mode" hitmaker took to the platform on Friday to share photos of Astroworld-themed threads, including a baby blue hat and a tie dye sweatshirt that read "Stormi World" and have the phrase "It's my birthday. I can fly if I want to."

Instagram/Travis Scott

Instagram/Travis Scott

Even though the festivities didn't end up happening as planned, it's photographic proof that the first time parents know how to throw one epic birthday party. Now, I'll just keeping an eye out for the make-up celebration (and photos of Stormi playing with rabbits, because I need that cuteness on my feed).