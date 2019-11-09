Is Ethan Craft In The ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Reboot? Hilary Duff Has The Answer

Almost three months since fans first learned that a Lizzie McGuire reboot is in the works, more exciting casting news is rolling in. Just weeks after Disney confirmed that the original McGuire family will be heading back to TV screens, Hilary Duff hinted that we may be seeing another familiar face when the now-30-year-old returns for her next adventure. According to the actress, she's "pretty sure" that we'll be treated to an appearance of Ethan Craft in the Lizzie McGuire reboot, so let your inner '00s self rejoice.

ICYMI, casting rumors have been running rampant ever since Duff revealed via Instagram on Aug. 23 that audiences would get to see Lizzie McGuire navigate young adulthood. While it's anyone's guess at this point whether Lizzie's BFFs Miranda and Gordo will also be starring in the reboot, the Younger star did appear to hint that her longtime, spaghetti-loving crush Ethan Craft will be making some kind of appearance — and that there are definitely ~feelings~ involved — during an exclusive interview with E! News at a Love Leo Rescue event.

"He is hot. He's very hot," she told the publication, seeming to confirm that Lizzie's former love interest will still be in the picture. "I'm pretty sure there's going to be, there's going to be a thing."

She also confirmed, "She has an awesome boyfriend and they've been together for two years so everything's looking pretty promising for her."

Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Considering that Duff previously confirmed that when McGuire returns, she won't be engaged to Gordo (whom she was last seen kissing at the end of The Lizzie McGuire Movie), this new information about their "thing" could possibly be filling in some details about who the 30-year-old will be with, at least at the start of the reboot.

As for Gordo, Duff reiterated to E! News that she "can't give away too much" when asked if her curly-haired best friend will be also making an appearance. Back in August, she teased that "the chances are high," when asked about the possibility, adding "I can't tell you too much, but I think that people are going to be very surprised and excited."

Speculation that Miranda and Gordo (who were played by Lalaine and Adam Lamberg) has only mounted in recent weeks after Lalaine took to her Instagram Story to share a simple screenshot of an incoming text from Lamberg. While the actress didn't share any context, the suspicious timing of the text (which was shortly after Disney confirmed that the original McGuire family would be returning) and the fact that the former co-stars were texting at all set off a frenzy of fan theories.

Unfortunately, we'll have to wait until the reboot is released to get real answers on who will and won't be returning during Lizzie's next adventure, but Duff did open up about how we can expect the heroine to be a little bit different in this new chapter of her life.

"It's been fun to find the new version of [Lizzie]. She's a little less frantic and a little more confident. She has some years of life under her belt. There's that relatability that I think that everyone loves in her," she told E! News. "She is going to be coming across some challenges that the show is gonna serve up and a lot of what people want to see or the answers to questions that they never got."

As of now, there's no official release date for the reboot, so I'd keep an eye out for more information from Disney and Duff in the months ahead.