Shortly after the news broke on Friday, Aug. 23, that a new adventure for Lizzie McGuire is in the works, the lead actress herself began shedding more light on what viewers can expect from the revival series. While walking the D23 red carpet just a few hours after sharing the news of the revival on Instagram, Hilary Duff opened up about what will change when Lizzie McGuire heads back to TV screens to take on a brand-new, more grown-up adventure. If you're a big fan, you might be wondering, will Gordo and Miranda be in the Lizzie McGuire revival? Here's what to know about how the new series will look, because it sounds like it's going to be what dreams are made of.

On Friday, Aug. 23, Duff first shared the announcement on her Instagram that fans could now see Lizzie navigating the waters of adulthood in her 30s. Alongside a clip showcasing some of the most memorable moments from the beloved sitcom and the 2003 movie, the actress teased, "I am beyond excited to be home again, back with my girl ...and into her 30s." Numerous fans took to the comments section to express their excitement that we'd see an older Lizzie McGuire (and her animated inner voice) head back to our screens.

Later that night, the actress shed some light on what viewers can expect when she reprises her role in an interview with ETOnline.

"It feels very surreal, to be honest. I've been living with this information for a few months now, so it's been very hard to even contain my excitement," Duff told the publication. "She's such a big part of me and my life, and now she's 30, and I feel like I'm going to have to learn some of her quirky faces again. But I'm excited."

As for where Lizzie will now be in her life, the actress confirmed that the character will not be a mom, but that she'll be entering her thirties and be living in New York City.

"We have so many similarities, but our lives are very different," Duff said. "She's been living in New York and I'm not sure how long she's going to stay there, but that's going to all be a part [of the show]."

While the actress said that the show is still in its "early stages" as far as plot, it sounds like viewers can expect familiar faces like Lizzie's BFFs Miranda and Gordo to also make their return. When asked if her best friends would also be reprising their roles, she told the publication, "The chances are high! I can't tell you too much, but I think that people are going to be very surprised and excited." She also shared that it's recording a new version of the movie's iconic track"What Dreams Are Made Of" isn't out of the question, so there will definitely be some nostalgic elements.

As of now, there's no official release date for the new series, so I'd keep an eye on Duff's Instagram in the coming months to learn more.