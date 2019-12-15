Even though the holiday season may get busy, it's important to still carve out time to enjoy your daily cup of coffee. Seasoned holiday goers know that figuring out the special hours for your go-to spots can be difficult during Christmas, especially since some locations may open earlier or later than you're used to. To prepare for a hectic time, check out the details on whether Dunkin' will be open on Christmas.

Dunkin' fans are in luck this winter because many of the chain's locations will be open on Christmas Eve, which is Tuesday, Dec. 24, and Christmas Day, which is Wednesday, Dec. 25. However, because Dunkin' store hours vary by location, you'll want to check your location's hours via Dunkin's Mobile App before visiting.

There's more good news, because you can also indulge in your morning coffee at Dunkin' on New Year's Eve, which falls on Tuesday, Dec. 31, and New Year's Day, which is Wednesday, Jan. 1, since most locations will be open on both days. Once again, you'll want to confirm your spot's holiday hours via the mobile app.

Bloomberg/Bloomberg/Getty Images

If you're planning on visiting Dunkin' in the afternoon this winter, you can take advantage of Dunkin's Happy Hour Deal. Just swing by your local Dunkin' any day of the week between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. local time and you'll score a medium espresso-based coffee for just $2. The $2 sale price includes lattes, cappuccinos, and Americanos, so take your pick of whichever caffeinated beverage you'd like. It's a bargain deal for those who need an extra boost of energy while tackling a packed schedule this holiday season. The promotion runs from now until New Year's Eve on Tuesday, Dec. 31, so go and and grab your pick-me-up as soon as you can.

It's important to note that Dunkin's holiday drinks aren't included in the happy hour savings. That means you'll need to pay full price for your fav sips off the holiday lineup, like the Peppermint Mocha, the Gingerbread S'mores, and the Winter White Chocolate Coffee.

With a morning cup of joe to look forward to, managing the holiday season will be a piece of cake.