I don't know about you and your family's coffee-drinking habits, but in my house — regardless of what day it is — Dunkin' Donuts is an incredibly hot commodity. And if your crew values a cup of joe as highly as mine does, you might be wondering about Dunkin's Christmas 2018 hours for Christmas Eve (Dec. 24) and on Christmas Day (Dec. 25). Make sure to update your Google Maps app, though, because you might not be able to go to your regular location to get it.

If you're an avid Dunkin' fan, you've probably noticed that the New England-based coffee chain's holiday hours tend to vary based on the location (which was also the case on Thanksgiving). Elite Daily reached out to the Dunkin' Donuts team on this highly important matter, and they said hours would vary on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve, and New Year's Day, based on location. While that isn't the answer you were necessarily waiting to hear, they reiterated that customers can call their nearest location to find out about their specific hours.

To find out about your nearest Dunkin' Donuts' holiday hours, first determine your nearest DD location. After determining where the closest one might be located, give the store a call. An employee will be able to definitively tell you the specific store's Christmas and Christmas Eve hours. Make sure to call ahead of time, or give them a ring right before you go. Either way, you'll definitely be able to get your hands on that pipin' hot java in no time.

In the event that your go-to Dunkin' Donuts location is closed on Christmas Eve or on Christmas, don't panic. Simply try opening the Dunkin' Donuts mobile app, and find out which stores will be open. Their hours of operation will also be listed, so I repeat: stay calm. I know that coffee is at the forefront of your holiday agenda (as it's at the forefront of mine), so in the end, you'll definitely be able to get your hands on some — you may just have to go a tad out of your way to get it. But, in the end, it'll be worth it. Trust me.

After figuring out where and when you'll go, there's no doubt in my mind you'll want to snag one (or a few) of Dunkin's gloriously festive Dear Santa Donuts. Resembling Santa's suit, it's topped with red and brown chocolate icing, with a Munchkin donut hole in the center to resemble Saint Nick’s belt buckle. It's super cute, and will definitely manage to make your holiday season a little bit brighter.

Image provided by Dunkin'.

I know as well as you that coffee is hella important, and the holiday season shouldn't interrupt your sipping schedule. Since not all DD location hours are the same on Christmas Eve or on Christmas Day, there's a pretty good chance you'll be able to get your maple nut iced coffee and Dear Santa donut in no time, without any trouble... just call ahead to determine when and where you can get it.