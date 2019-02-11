As a hardcore music fanatic, it should come as no surprise that I am all about watching the Grammys. But between you and me, my absolute favorite part of it all is — hands down — getting to catch my favorite celebs looking totally dolled up. I'm hoping to catch a good glimpse of several of them, but I'm also seriously hoping to see my girl Demi out there. So, you might be wondering if Demi Lovato is at the 2019 Grammys right now, and honestly, so am I.

If you're a total Lovatic like I am, you're probably hoping that our girl Demi is rocking the red carpets of the Grammys right now. And if that is — in fact — the case, you totally aren't alone. It wouldn't come as much of a surprise if Demi does show up at the music awards show, because she was nominated for a Grammy this year. Lovato and Christina Aguilera were nominated for their collaboration “Fall In Line” as a best pop duo/group performance, according to Billboard.

Others nominated in the same category were "Don't Go Breaking My Heart" by Backstreet Boys, "'S Wonderful" by Tony Bennett & Diana Krall, "Shallow" by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, "Girls Like You" by Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B, "Say Something" by Justin Timberlake featuring Chris Stapleton, and "The Middle" by Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey. Each and every one of them totally deserve a nomination, so whoever wins, I am beyond excited.

Regardless if she's there or not, it seems like Lovato has been doing really well as of late. A month ago on NYE, the famous singer took to her Instagram story to reflect back on 2018. Lovato wrote in her IG Story:

So grateful for the lessons I’ve learned this year. I will never take another day in life for granted, even the bad ones. Thankful for my fans, friends, family and everyone who supported me through this year. God bless.

That same evening, Lovato then proceeded to post another story, capturing a still of Martinelli’s Sparkling Cider. Lovato captioned the photo with “#Sobriety," reflecting on her own hardships, and reiterating her commitment to stay sober. Lovato's positivity is literally everything right now, and I don't know about you, but I am so freaking proud of her.

The star also celebrated six months of sobriety this month. The star was reportedly hospitalized for a few weeks in July, 2018 before she found treatment. Her team helped her celebrate this momentous occasion with a Funfetti cake from Susiecakes bakery all the way out in Studio City, California along with a congratulatory message for her achievement.

Lovato shared her celebratory progress on her Instagram story, with a handwritten note that read: "Happy 6 mo. We are so f*k*ng proud of you!" along with a slice of the blue icing-layered cake. The number "6," was hand-crafted out of chocolate chips. Lovato captioned the photo, "Best day ever."

Lovato seems to be in a really good place right now, and I'm absolutely thrilled about their nomination. So whether she's sitting in the crowd or if she's simply chillin' at home, I can't wait to watch the singer-songwriter kick major butt this year, continuing to do what she does best.