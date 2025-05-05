Miley Cyrus’ new album, Something Beautiful, is coming out May 30, but some lucky listeners have already gotten a sneak peek of the music. On May 4, Cyrus hosted a private concert (alongside Remo Ruffini and Edward Enninful) and previewed one of her new tracks: “More to Lose.” Before her performance, Cyrus called out a “couple of exes” who were in the audience — though she did not name any names.

“I have a lot of people that I’ve known and loved for a very long time in this room — even a couple of exes,” Cyrus said in a video posted to X, formerly called Twitter. It’s unclear whom exactly Cyrus was referring to, but there’s a rumor that that Victoria’s Secret model Stella Maxwell was in the crowd. (Cyrus reportedly had a fling with Maxwell in 2015.)

In a different fan video from the night, Cyrus seems to be thanking her exes at the event. “Everyone that’s ever been a part of my life and everyone that I’ve ever loved, and there’s one in this room, I appreciate you deeply for making me who I am,” she said onstage.

Although she has not shared details about when “More to Lose” will be released, she has teased the song is “coming soon” — and she seems excited about the track. “This is a new song. This has never been performed before,” Cyrus said about the song in another fan video. “It’s like an instant classic.”

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

The “End of the World” singer has also been sharing some clips of the performance on Instagram. In one video, she belted, “You’re looking like a movie star in a worn-out coat / Yeah, I throw away my mind / And it happens all the time.”

Cyrus previously shared a longer snippet of the track on May 1. “Sharing this song from the same place it was created… at the piano. xoMC,” she captioned the video. The lyrics seem to be about the aftermath of a relationship ending:

The TV’s on, but I don’t know / My tears are streaming like our favorite show / Tonight, tonight / My memories fade like denim jeans / I try to chase when you’re running through my mind / Oh, I’ll stay when the ecstasy is far away / And I pray that it’s comin’ ’round again / And you say it, ‘I wish it wasn’t true’ / I knew someday that I would have to choose / I thought we had more to lose.