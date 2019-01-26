Six months after being admitted to a hospital for an apparent overdose, Demi Lovato is ringing in a big milestone on her road to recovery. On Friday, Jan. 25, Demi Lovato revealed that she's six months sober with a series of posts on her Instagram Story, and the way that her team helped her celebrate the accomplishment will give you all the feelings. Lovato's simple but celebratory message shows that she's continuing to work on herself and taking each day with gratitude.

Friday marks the six month mark since the star was reportedly hospitalized for a few weeks in July, before seeking treatment at a rehabilitation center, and her team decided to help her celebrate the milestone with the sweetest of gifts: a Funfetti cake from the Susiecakes bakery located in Studio City, California as well a message congratulating the "Sorry Not Sorry" songstress for all her hard work sticking with her recovery.

In the photo, which Lovato shared to her Instagram Story on Friday, a handwritten note reading, "Happy 6 mo. We are so f*k*ng proud of you!" accompanies a slice of the blue icing-layered cake. The number "6," which is crafted out of chocolate chips, is a sweet finishing detail.

It appeared that the 26-year-old was touched by the moving gesture, as she captioned the photo "Best day ever."

Instagram/Demi Lovato

The singer also took to the social media platform to share another token of her journey to sobriety: A photo of her blue six months token in the palm of her hand.

Instagram/Demi Lovato

This isn't the first time that Lovato — who has long been open with her fans about her struggles with addiction and mental health — has opened up about turning a corner after being hospitalized for an apparent overdose in July 2018. At the time, Lovato's rep said in a statement:

"Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support. Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now."

On New Year's Eve 2018, the "Tell Me You Love Me" reflected on the past year with a hopeful outlook towards the future.

"So grateful for the lessons I've learned this year. I will never take another day in life for granted, even the bad ones," she wrote on the social media app. "Thankful for my fans, friends, family and everyone who supported me throughout this year. God bless."

Just a few weeks earlier, the star took to Twitter to shut down rampant speculation about her recovery and set the record straight.

She wrote:

"Someday I’ll tell the world what exactly happened, why it happened and what my life is like today.. but…I still need space and time to heal. All my fans need to know is I’m working hard on myself, I’m happy and clean and I’m SO grateful for their support. … I’m so blessed I get to take this time to be with family, relax, work on my mind, body and soul and come back when I’m ready."

While Lovato is currently taking a break from the spotlight, she hasn't gone completely off the radar. On Monday, Jan. 21, the songstress lent her support to fellow singer Bebe Rexha after the 29-year-old star called out designers for refusing to dress her due to her size. Meanwhile, on a more lighthearted note, Lovato hinted to Netflix on Friday that the streaming site's lineup would be better with the addition of her 2009 show, "Sonny With a Chance."

It sounds like Lovato is taking every day as it comes while continuing to work on herself and her recovery, and her six month milestone is definitely something to be proud of.