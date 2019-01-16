Do you remember what your life was like a decade ago? While you might not have the most vivid depiction of how things were in 2009, you almost definitely have pictures of yourself from that decade. And now, there's a new ~thing~ on the internet called the 10-Year Challenge, which is essentially a fun (???) game where people are creating side-by-side photos of themselves — one from 2009 and another from 2019 — to show their glow-up, or just how much they've changed in a decade. But while the world was busy playing the game, one celeb in particular is not about it. Honestly, Demi Lovato's 10-Year Challenge Instagram post is sending a message that's an important reminder for fans.

The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer was literally not sorry (see what I did there?) for refusing to post her own version of the 10-Year Challenge, and fans are absolutely here for it. Lovato took to her Instagram Story to tell the world why you won't see Demi's glow-up, and it's actually pretty eye-opening.

"Sorry, I'd love to post a #10YearChallenge pic, but I'm too busy living in the moment," she wrote, alongside the emoji of a girl holding her hand upwards (you know the one, so don't act like you don't, fam):

And look, before anyone thinks that she's shading others who have done the 10-Year Challenge, try thinking of it like this: Lovato being present and mindful of where she is right now is more important to her than reflecting back on where she was a decade ago.

Everyone has their reasons as to why they decide to (or not to) post their 10-Year Challenge, and everyone should respect each other's choices, OK? OK.

Some fans even created the 10-Year Challenge for Demi, because they want to show her that they support her and have her back no matter what, which I kind of love. Others took to Twitter to share their enthusiasm over Demi's 10-Year Challenge strike:

But one user said it best, writing, "I can only hope @ddlovato is in a much better place physically, spiritually, emotionally, mentally, personally, etc. in 2019 than she was in 2009 (or even better in 2019 than in 2018), whether she participates in the #10YearChallenge or not."

At the root of it all, I think everyone can agree on having that same hope, since it's been a tough couple of months for the singer. After being hospitalized from a reported overdose, Lovato has since been in recovery and has opened up about her "journey with addiction."

In an Instagram post from August that has since been removed, Lovato wrote,

I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I've learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet ... I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery. The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side.

We're totally with you, Demi. And we don't need a 10-Year Challenge from you to see all of the great strides that you've made. You keep doin' you, boo.