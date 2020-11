Since the highly anticipated launch of the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro on Friday, Oct. 23, fans have been raving about the new lineup's features. In addition to the super popular features like 5G, there are also some cool tricks you may not know. To fully take advantage of your upgrade, check out these iPhone 12 and 12 Pro updates and hacks.

Whether you already have the new devices or plan to get them, you'll first want to know what sets them apart. All the phones have an ultra-clear OLED Super Retina XDR display, but the screen on the iPhone 12 measures in at 6.1-inches, while the iPhone 12 Pro's is 6.1-inches. The iPhone 12 Mini is the smallest of the options measuring in at 5.4-inch display, while the 12 Pro Max has a 6.7-inch display. The iPhone 12 and 12 mini come in Black, Product Red, White, Blue, and Green color options and start at $799 and $699, respectively. The 12 Pro starts at $999 and comes in Pacific Blue, Silver, Graphite, and Gold shades, while the 12 Pro Max is available in the same colors and starts at $1099.

The bulk of the differences between the 12 and 12 mini and 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max lie in the camera systems, which are dual and triple-camera setups, respectively. But all four phones offer incredible features, including some lesser-known hacks that will make it even more exciting to discover what your new iPhone can do. For the purposes of these hacks, the mention of iPhone 12 refers to what the 12 and 12 mini can do, and the iPhone 12 Pro refers to what the 12 Pro and Pro Max can do.

1. Take night mode selfies.

You can take night mode selfies on each of the new iPhone 12 phones. All you need to do to take a night mode selfie with iPhone 12 or 12 Pro, is to make sure you're in a dark enough environment by checking the top left corner. You'll know it's activated when you see the night mode icon in yellow. Then, all you need to do is take a photo, and you'll see the brightened picture.

2. Measure your height.