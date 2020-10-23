After plenty of anticipation, Apple finally released its iPhone 12 and 12 Pro on Friday, Oct. 23. People on Twitter are already showing off their new devices — and there's an iPhone 12 Pro color, you just have to see. To get a sense of what all the hype is about, take a look at these tweets about iPhone 12 Pro release day, and see why there is so much love for the new Pacific Blue.

The new iPhone 12 series marks the launch of a new design from Apple, and with it, new colors. Like the iPhone 12, the 12 Pro features the new flat-edge rectangular design with rounded corners that may remind you of the iPhone 4's flat edges, but the iPhone 12 Pro is a step up from the iPhone 12. One of the big differences is the 12 Pro's textured matte glass back and stainless steel design on the edges, as compared to the iPhone 12's glass back and aluminum design. When you look at the phones side-by-side, you'll see the iPhone 12 Pro materials offers a matte texture and look, while the iPhone 12's glass back has more of a shine.

When it comes to the hues available in the higher priced 12 Pro line, you can choose from four colors: Silver, Graphite, Gold, and Pacific Blue, and people are loving the new blue shade. The 12 Pro also comes in different colors than the 12: Silver, Graphite, Gold, and Pacific Blue. And Twitter is buzzing for the new shade of blue:

Some people already have their hands on one, and they're SO excited:

One user is impressed by how blue the shade is:

Not everyone has ordered one yet, but it seems the Pacific Blue is winning out over other color choices:

The color on the outside isn't the only improvement, though, because the iPhone 12 Pro also features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and OLED screen, which makes pictures and videos look bright and natural. Once you get past the color, you can check out the 12 Pro's triple camera system — the Ultra Wide, Wide, and Telephoto cameras — with improvements to Night Mode, like the ability to take Night Mode selfies and Time Lapse videos.

If you want to get your hands on the new blue hue, the iPhone 12 Pro is available in stores and online as of Oct. 23 starting at $999.