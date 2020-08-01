International Delight is partnering up with Buddy the Elf to bring fans some fun coffee creamers for the holiday season. While the holidays are still a few months away, you can get into the festive mood early by adding International Delight's Elf-themed holiday coffee creamers to your shopping list. The coffee creamers offer some tasty options to add some classic holiday flavor to your next cup of joe, including a new caramel cookie flavor.

On Friday, July 31, International Delight revealed it's bringing the Elf creamers to retailers nationwide starting in August. Per press materials, the limited-edition lineup of holiday flavors includes Frosted Sugar Cookie, Peppermint Mocha, and a brand-new holiday offering, Caramel Waffle Cookie. Each flavor is available through the holiday season and will sell in a 32-ounce bottle for $3.79.

The new Caramel Waffle Cookie creamer is a rich caramel blend, mixed with notes of toasted waffle-style cookies, reminiscent of a Dutch Stroopwafel. Also in the lineup is the Frosted Sugar Cookie coffee creamer, which features a sweet sugar cookie flavor with a finish of frosting notes. The last flavor is the quintessential holiday choice for a ton of coffee drinkers — a Peppermint Mocha creamer. International Delight's Peppermint Mocha creamer contains the flavors of sweet, cool peppermint and rich chocolate.

Courtesy of International Delight

