The hits just keep on comin' for Instagram. The social media app is rolling out another new function for users that will let them know when they have viewed every post in their feed from the last couple of days. Now, you'll never miss a beat when it comes to Instagram. Instagram's "All Caught Up" feature is officially launching on Tuesday, July 2, so prepare to see a message pop up in your Instagram feed once you have scrolled through every post from accounts you follow.

As you peruse your Instagram feed, you will now start to see a new message that reads, "You're All Caught Up," according to Instagram. The latest feature to launch from Instagram is here to alert you to when you have seen every recent post in your photo and video feed from the last two days. Rumblings of the time-saving functionality began to surface in May, when TechCrunch first reported that Instagram was working on the "All Caught Up" feature. Since Instagram posts are no longer in chronological order, it can be hard to keep track of what posts you've already seen and which ones you haven't. Instagram has caught backlash from users in the past for removing chronological order from feeds, and the new "All Caught Up" seems to be the app's solution to the issue.

So, what happens to the posts in your feed from the previous 48 hours? The "All Caught Up" functionality does not make your previous posts from the last 48 hours disappear. Instead, the posts will appear below the message, so you can easily distinguish between new and old photos and videos. It's all pretty cut and dry, but it is definitely not the same as when posts appeared in sequential order. Alas, I'm just happy for any function that helps me streamline my social media usage.

In previous weeks, Instagram has rolled out a bevy of new features. Some of the new additions include the capability to add music to your Instagram Story, Topic Channels to help you more strategically delve into the Explore page, as well as the means to Video Chat using Instagram Direct. That is just to name a few. Instagram seems to be unveiling a new feature to the app each week, and that's fine by me.

The "All Caught Up" feature is available on iOS and Android devices as of Tuesday, July 2. If you don't see the message pop up in your Instagram feed just yet, sit tight. Sometimes these new features take a bit of time before they reach each users. The best thing you can do is to make sure your app is up-to-date. Head on over the the app store on your mobile device and double check that you are running the latest rendition of Instagram. You should see the functionality appear soon.

I don't know about you, but I am forever (and mindlessly) scrolling through my Instagram feed. Whether it is at the grocery store, waiting in line for coffee, sitting at a red light, walking down the road, you name the activity and the chances are high that I am (willingly) wasting time on the photo and video sharing app. It is my go-to app when I'm bored. Plus, it always seems like there's something new post for me to check out, but I never really know where I left off in relation to where I am picking up when I reopen the app. So, if your Instagram habits are anything like mine, then the new "All Caught Up" feature should put time back on your side.