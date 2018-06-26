There's something for everyone (or so the saying goes). That's the mindset that Instagram seems to be applying as they roll out a bevy of new features on the app starting on Tuesday, June 26. One of these new features includes the launch of Topic Channels — a way for you to view what you are most interested in without having to sift through irrelevant content. It sounds simple enough, right? It is, but there are a few things to know before you start browsing away. Here's how to use Topic Channels on Instagram's Explore Page for personalized content.

Instagram's Explore page is one of my favorite ways to watch how-to videos. From makeup tutorials to new recipes, I'm always amazed at what I can find. With that being said, it does take time to search and scroll through the material I'm not as interested in. Well, not anymore, thanks to the launch of Instagram's Topic Channels. These categories were organized and made just for you. Now, you can easily find posts that cater to your interests without having to endlessly scroll through content you don't want to view.

To see what Instagram has to offer up in terms of Topic Channels, open the app and click over to the Explore page by tapping the magnifying glass icon on the bottom middle-left of your phone's screen. At the top of the Explore page, you will see a list, or "tray" of topics. Topic Channels work similarly to viewing Instagram Stories, but offer a different sort of content.

Instagram

There are several Topic Channels for you to engage with, including a "For You" channel that features a variety of photos and videos geared toward your interests. Simply tap the Topic Channel of your choice at the top of the screen to begin viewing the content. In addition to the "For You" channel, Instagram will also feature other Topic Channels like art, sports, beauty, and fashion, so you can get your fix in an orderly way. Instagram is also launching hashtags as a part of the new Topic Channel feature to help you explore your interests even further. You can find these underneath the Topic Channels. To browse, click on a related hashtag to view images and videos associated with the topic at hand.

Instagram

That's not all Instagram has up its sleeve. The social media app is also putting you in charge of the content in your Explore feed. If there is a Topic Channel in your tray that you just aren't that into, press and hold down on the channel. Then, you can mute the channel, and the app will send it to the end of the line. Once the channel is muted, it will not be lost forever. You can always add the Topic Channel back into the rotation by holding it down to unmute it.

Instagram

You can also swipe from grid to grid to get inspired by your interests. Or, you can take a deep dive into a particular topic by tapping down on a channel and then scrolling up. Now, you can better engage with the posts and content that are most interesting to you. It's all fairly simple to use, but go ahead and play around with the new features to become an ace at your new Explore page.

More than 200 million people scour through posts on the Explore page each day, according to Instagram. If you are one of these users (I know I am), then Topic Channels are welcomed additions to help organize content on the app. Now, you can have your cake and eat it, too. Thanks, Instagram.