Instagram Questions Vs. Instagram Polls, Because They're Very Different
Here's the thing: Instagram has been releasing a ton of new features lately, and it's easy to get them confused. Between emoji slider polls, regular polls, and the newly-released questions stickers, it's hard to keep track. At this rate, you might think each interactive poll does the same thing: gather your followers' votes as they view your Stories. However, that isn't the case. Each crowdsourcing sticker is unique in its own way, and knowing the differences between them will take your IG to the next level. If you're still perplexed, allow me to give you a quick lesson about Instagram questions versus Instagram polls.
At this very moment, Instagram has two types of "polls" (the emoji slider and the regular poll). Instagram's emoji slider was released in May 2018, while the initial Instagram poll was released back in October 2017. Each poll asks a specific question, and users scrolling through IG Stories can either vote on an answer or slide an emoji back and forth on a scale (depending on which poll is available). Simple, right?
Well, things got a little chaotic when the company brought the questions sticker into the mix in July 2018. Instagram's newest feature lets users ask their followers to ask them questions. In other words, people can now ask their friends to interview them via Stories. It's super interactive, and will probably teach you a ton of information about the people you follow.
As you can see, Instagram polls and questions stickers are very different. To help you decipher the two a little bit more, allow me to explain further.
Instagram Polls
Now that you know the basics of Instagram polls, it's time to dive a little deeper. The initial Instagram poll is simple to use, and gives users a chance to ask their followers one question. For example, you can ask your friends and family which Netflix show you should start binging, and give them two options to choose from. Once they choose an answer, you will see their vote, and they will see the percentage of people who chose each option. Easy, right?
Instagram's emoji slider, on the other hand, takes polls to a whole new level. Instead of limiting followers with two answers to choose from, the poll allows them to slide an emoji on a scale to express their interest (or disinterest) in something. So, if I asked my followers how much they love summer weather, they could slide a sun emoji in either direction to express their feelings about the season.
Instagram Questions Sticker
Instagram's questions sticker is much different than Instagram's polls, because it's not asking one question and looking for a particular response. Instead, it's a feature that's asking for questions. Instagram users can post a questions sticker in their Instagram Story and tell their followers to ask them about a certain topic. Once the questions start rolling in, the initial poster can answer them in separate Story posts. The questions remain anonymous when they're reposted, but the original poster can see who asked which one.
Another big difference between Instagram polls and Instagram questions stickers is the amount of times you can respond to them. For instance, you only have one chance to respond in an Instagram poll. That's it. (I've accidentally answered those too many times to count, but I digress.) On the other hand, you can answer someone's questions sticker as many time as you want. This is great news if you're a curious human.
By now, I hope you realize the drastic differences between Instagram's questions stickers and polls. While you're decorating your Stories, keep in mind that questions stickers will allow your friends to ask you anything, while polls will let them answer a specific question. Both are equally as fun, though.