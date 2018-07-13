Here's the thing: Instagram has been releasing a ton of new features lately, and it's easy to get them confused. Between emoji slider polls, regular polls, and the newly-released questions stickers, it's hard to keep track. At this rate, you might think each interactive poll does the same thing: gather your followers' votes as they view your Stories. However, that isn't the case. Each crowdsourcing sticker is unique in its own way, and knowing the differences between them will take your IG to the next level. If you're still perplexed, allow me to give you a quick lesson about Instagram questions versus Instagram polls.

At this very moment, Instagram has two types of "polls" (the emoji slider and the regular poll). Instagram's emoji slider was released in May 2018, while the initial Instagram poll was released back in October 2017. Each poll asks a specific question, and users scrolling through IG Stories can either vote on an answer or slide an emoji back and forth on a scale (depending on which poll is available). Simple, right?

Well, things got a little chaotic when the company brought the questions sticker into the mix in July 2018. Instagram's newest feature lets users ask their followers to ask them questions. In other words, people can now ask their friends to interview them via Stories. It's super interactive, and will probably teach you a ton of information about the people you follow.

As you can see, Instagram polls and questions stickers are very different. To help you decipher the two a little bit more, allow me to explain further.

Instagram Polls Instagram