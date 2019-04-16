As Kacey Musgraves says, "Love is a wild thing." Whether you're happily boo'd up, out on the prowl, or never dating again — love can have it's highs and lows. And sometimes, you're not always sure when the next change is coming. If you've been through the run-around, or always seem to be falling for the wrong person, your zodiac sign may have something to do with it. Of course, no matter how many bad first dates you face, no one is unlucky in love all the time. And if you've had your share of heart ache over the years, there's undoubtedly some sunshine on the horizon.

When dating feels like a total drag, it can be super important to remember all the amazing things that make you, you. Spending time with friends and family, doing some #selfcare, and goal setting for your glamorous future are great ways to feel totally connected and loved — no matter your romantic status. You're a flawless angel with so many amazing qualities. If your dating luck has felt a little down, it will all turn around in no time.

If you're feeling like your unlucky in love, you may be one of these four zodiac signs.

Cancer (June 21–July 22) Giphy "In matters of love, Cancers tend to put all their eggs in one basket. This is no fault of their own — it is in their nature to go in all the way when it comes to emotions. They're either "in" or "out" with halfway being nearly impossible for this very kind and sensitive soul," astrologer Cindy Mckean tells Elite Daily. "It takes them a long time to recover from matters of the heart. Thus, when things don't work out in a relationship, it feels very unfortunate."

Virgo (Aug. 23–Sept. 22) Giphy "Virgo's misfortune with love is twofold. First, when the love, they love so pristinely that it's very difficult for them to fall in love again," Mckean says. "Though they remain open and optimistic about finding love again, before they find their new love, they know they have to kiss a lot of toads on the way there, which is pretty unfortunate."

Capricorn (Dec. 22–Jan.19) Giphy "Ruled by Saturn, Capricorns are serious folks. They don't exactly have misfortune with love, but if the timing is wrong, it's very unfortunate for them," Mckean says. "They may meet the right person at the wrong time. Or the meet the wrong person at the right time Speaking of time, it's on Capricorn's side - so any upsets they face in their love life will be more than made up for after they're 30 years old."