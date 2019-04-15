There are thousands of ways to be a good friend. Maybe you make the best birthday gifts, are always down for an impromptu adventure, or give the sweetest love advice every time some jerk breaks your angel bestie's heart. Of course, sometimes the best thing your best friends can do is play matchmaker. And if you have an eye for budding love between your buds or if you're super down to do whatever it takes to get your friend a date, you may be one of these four zodiac signs who make the best wing woman.

Of course, astrology doesn't dictate everything. If you're great at setting people up and always make sure your friends are feeling flirty and good, you're def an amazing wing woman, regardless of your sign. Wing women come in many shapes and sizes. Some play it totally cool and watch new love blossom from afar. Others get super into the action and won't quit until phone numbers are fully exchanged. No matter your style, looking out for new cuties for your friends is some friendship #realness that does not go unnoticed.

If you live to see your friends getting dates, you may be one of these four zodiac signs.

1. Gemini (May 20–June 21) Giphy Air sign Gemini is symbolized by twins. They are playful, communicative, and love to get the party going. It's no wonder these #twinning queens make amazing wing women. "Gemini has a full contact list of friends — they love to mingle, meet, and greet, and they absolutely love variety," astrologer Cindy Mckean tells Elite Daily. "As an air sign, they will be detached from emotional entanglements, which makes them a perfect wing woman." Not likely to get caught in your new romancé, Gemini can be the best person to set you up with the cutie across the bar.

2. Aries (March 20–April 19) Giphy Fiery Aries is a trendsetter and natural leader. Symbolized by a ram, these fire signs don't quit until their job is done. Their confidence can be contagious, as they help their friends lay down the mac. "A busy bee by nature, Aries like to be the best— as well as the people who are in their social scene," astrologer Lisa Stardust says. "Their fiery 'can do' attitude will inspire them to bring their friends together with their crush." The persistent ram will not stop until they find love for their best pals.

3. Libra (Sept. 23–Oct. 22) Giphy Air sign Libra is ruled by Venus, and totally into finding love and beauty in all around them. With a penchant for relationships, it's no wonder these scales like to find a sort of romantic balance for all their friends. "A lover of love, Libras use their chatty airy critical dynamic to help guide their single friends toward a relationship," Stardust says. Great conversationalists, energetic Libra can be great at finding love connections for their besties.