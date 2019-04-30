If You're Not Great At Giving Relationship Advice, You're Probably One Of These 4 Zodiac Signs

Dating can be unpredictable. Sometimes, you meet "The One" in the produce section of the discount supermarket your roommate told you about and other times, you go on 15 dates with a boo only to find out they're leaving the city to follow a Phish cover band. Yet, through the ups and downs of romance, there is always one constant — your besties will always be there to (over) analyze every text, arm brush, and first anniversary present. Of course, if you've noticed you're not great at giving relationship advice, your zodiac sign may have something to do with it.

Discussing your love life with friends can be healing, but giving love advice isn't always easy. "Some signs love to chat and help others navigate through relationship drama. Others tend to crawl into a shell and not give impartial advice," astrologer Lisa Stardust tells Elite Daily. No matter your sign, if love advice isn't your thing, there's no need to fret. Romance is amazing, but it's certainly not the only thing to talk about with your pals, or the only thing to give advice on.

If you're not always the best at giving relationship advice, you may be one of these four signs.

Cancer (June 21–July 22) Tina Gong/Bustle "Cancers can get overprotective of their friends, leading them to make impartial statements and decisions about relationships that may not be helpful to the greater good," Stardust says. "It’s not that they are trying to sabotage their friends love affair, or burst their bubble—they just want their friend to be happy and cared for."

Aries (March 21–April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle "Although Aries are romantic at heart, they have a tendency to cut and run when the fairytale ends," astrologer Cindy Mckean of Kansas City Astrology says. "Your Aries friend is also likely to be protective of you, which is great, but not so much for your Aries that will feel a passionate sense of taking care of you as a friend."

Aquarius (Jan. 20–Feb. 18) Tina Gong/Bustle "Aquariuses may have a great rep amongst the public as being humanitarians and friendly peeps. But, they do have a darker side," Stardust says. "They tend to be a tad cold and cut off from emotion when helping friends navigate through relationship drama—forcing their fanatical views on others, rather than listening to the problem or assisting others make peace with their partnerships."