If You Give The Best Relationship Advice, You're Probably One Of These 3 Zodiac signs

Giving good relationship advice is honestly an art. Don't get me wrong — there are a lot of people out there that don't shy away from giving relationship advice. Much like sex, relationship advice is best served hot, and there are a few specific zodiac signs that give best relationship advice, served piping hot and extra spicy. In fact, they're all good at giving said advice for different reasons.

The best relationship advice is sensitive to where you're at, healthily constructive in what it suggests, and has an empowering element that leaves you feeling like you can act on their counsel. For example, someone that is good at giving advice isn't going to tell you to "just let it go" or to just "stop worrying about it," they're going to give you an actionable task that's easy to conceive. When there's something bothering you, their advice will reassure you that it's OK to feel a certain way, validating your emotions, and suggesting a way to divert your attention. There are a couple of signs that are particularly good empaths, with motivation and honesty that make them the best adversaries in the trenches of your love life.

If you think you are good at giving love advice to your friends, you might just be one of the following signs.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20) Bustle/ Tina Gong Strength: Empathy. Pisceans are amazing at navigating their feelings, partly because they have a lot of them. This makes them an amazing resource in your life, especially if you're struggling to parse what you're feeling about a crush, ex, or current partner. Pisceans are water signs, and have an understanding that sometimes the current of feelings can overpower everything else. The good news? You can definitely ride this wave out, and you won't feel like this way forever.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21) Bustle/ Tina Gong Strength: honesty. Sagittarians may be a surprising addition to this list: They aren't really known for their feelings or their ability to be sensitive, but they possess the ability to be honest, even when it's hard. Last summer, I met one of my best friends, who is a Sagittarius, for dinner. I was in a horrible relationship at the time. When she asked me about it, and I mentioned that I wasn't happy, she looked at me and said, "Dude, you gotta get out." I can always count on Sagittarians to be a guiding light and an unflinching confidant when I am struggling to know what to do about a conflict in my love life. Due to their ability to be honest, they may not be the best at soothing your emotions, but you can definitely count on them to sensitively and respectfully speak their minds, which is pretty necessary sometimes.