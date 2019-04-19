If You Give The Best Relationship Advice, You're Probably One Of These 3 Zodiac signs
Giving good relationship advice is honestly an art. Don't get me wrong — there are a lot of people out there that don't shy away from giving relationship advice. Much like sex, relationship advice is best served hot, and there are a few specific zodiac signs that give best relationship advice, served piping hot and extra spicy. In fact, they're all good at giving said advice for different reasons.
The best relationship advice is sensitive to where you're at, healthily constructive in what it suggests, and has an empowering element that leaves you feeling like you can act on their counsel. For example, someone that is good at giving advice isn't going to tell you to "just let it go" or to just "stop worrying about it," they're going to give you an actionable task that's easy to conceive. When there's something bothering you, their advice will reassure you that it's OK to feel a certain way, validating your emotions, and suggesting a way to divert your attention. There are a couple of signs that are particularly good empaths, with motivation and honesty that make them the best adversaries in the trenches of your love life.
If you think you are good at giving love advice to your friends, you might just be one of the following signs.
Pisces (February 19 – March 20)
Strength: Empathy.
Pisceans are amazing at navigating their feelings, partly because they have a lot of them. This makes them an amazing resource in your life, especially if you're struggling to parse what you're feeling about a crush, ex, or current partner. Pisceans are water signs, and have an understanding that sometimes the current of feelings can overpower everything else. The good news? You can definitely ride this wave out, and you won't feel like this way forever.
Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)
Strength: honesty.
Sagittarians may be a surprising addition to this list: They aren't really known for their feelings or their ability to be sensitive, but they possess the ability to be honest, even when it's hard.
Last summer, I met one of my best friends, who is a Sagittarius, for dinner. I was in a horrible relationship at the time. When she asked me about it, and I mentioned that I wasn't happy, she looked at me and said, "Dude, you gotta get out." I can always count on Sagittarians to be a guiding light and an unflinching confidant when I am struggling to know what to do about a conflict in my love life.
Due to their ability to be honest, they may not be the best at soothing your emotions, but you can definitely count on them to sensitively and respectfully speak their minds, which is pretty necessary sometimes.
Virgo (August 23 — September 22)
Strength: Logic.
Virgos are famous for their ability to organize, reason, and basically figure out the logistics of any situation. This can come in handy if you feel lost in a lot of relationship drama or you're reeling about a recent crush. Virgos are amazing at understanding and keeping track of a lot of details of a situation. You can tell them the most winding story, and they will pay attention to the most necessary details, in order to help you understand what's going on or what the flirting signs you've seen from a crush might mean.
Giving and receiving relationship advice is tricky, and you're not always going to hear what you want to hear, but sometimes that's a mark of good advice. Most signs, (aside from, ahem, Scorpios) are great at giving advice for different reasons! These signs just happen to have traits that are particularly useful in times of romantic turmoil. Hopefully, they help you untangle the knotted strings of your heart.