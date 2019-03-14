If You're Moving In Together In The Spring, Here's Everything You Need To Know

Each and every season presents a unique set of pros and cons when it comes to moving in with your boo. Burt starting this new chapter together between the months of March and June brings a whole new meaning to “spring forward.” Given that we associate this season with renewal and change, moving in together in the spring only feels fitting. As the snow melts, the days start getting gradually warmer, and the flowers begin blooming, there’s an inherent excitement in the air that can only add to the thrill of this new phase of your relationship. Moving during the spring comes with its own unique benefits (and potential drawbacks), all of which can affect everything from how you pack up your belongings to what to expect on your utility bills. Indeed, there are certain things to keep in mind if you’re moving during spring.

Among the major perks that come with moving in together during the spring is the fact that you’ll likely be able to snag better deals on moving services. Summer is considered to be peak moving season according to the American Moving & Storage Association, due to the fact that kids are getting out of school, newlyweds are on the hunt for their new homes, and many are moving to new cities for college before the fall semester starts up. In fact, MovingLabor’s heat map predicts that June 1 through September 8 will be the most chaotic time. That means that moving company rates tend to be far more expensive between early June and early September. So by moving in together between early March and mid-May, you may be able to save some money. To boot, moving companies tend to have greater availability during spring than summer since it’s a less competitive season, so provided you book in advance, you shouldn’t have any trouble securing assistance on the move-in date you want. According to Moving Labor, the weekends, mornings, and beginning/end of the month are the most sought-after times to move. As such, you may find it’s easier to secure help on a weekday afternoon in the middle of the month.

Another key benefit to moving in together in the spring is that the weather tends to be pretty pleasant. As a transitional season, spring tends to bring milder, more temperate days that aren’t too hot or too cold. No one wants to be lugging boxes around on a sweltering afternoon — and unloading a moving truck when it’s snowing out isn’t ideal, either. Obviously, the temperature will depend on where you’re moving to. While the average spring temperatures can get quite hot in Texas, Louisiana, and Florida, states like North and South Carolina, Tennessee, Arizona, and California boast temperatures in the 55 to 65 degree range. That said, remember the old saying “April showers bring May flowers.” Spring is notorious for having frequent rain, so be sure to keep an eye on the forecast for your move-in day. If showers are expected on the day you’re moving, Move For Hunger recommends wrapping your furniture and boxes in plastic wrap in order to protect them from potential damage.

If you’re still in the process of looking, spring tends to bring more options than other seasons, so you’ll likely have an easier time finding your dream abode, according to U.S. News. This is because college graduates tend to be moving out of their apartments toward the end of the spring semester, thus providing you with a larger pool of potential homes to pick from.

Speaking of temperature, spring weather can mean fluctuating electricity needs, so don’t be surprised if your bills are a bit unpredictable after you first move in. Of course, this depends on where you are going to be living together. For example, in San Diego, Calif., between the months of March and June, the average low is 54 degrees, while the average high is 72 degrees. Within that range, you obviously don’t need to crank the heat or the air conditioning very much, which means your bill should be relatively low. On the other hand, if you’re moving to Spring Valley, Ariz., your bill may be considerably higher: The average low between March and June is 38 degrees, while the average high is a whopping 93 degrees, which means you’ll likely be using more electricity to keep your home comfortable. Still, it’s worth noting that while your utility bill may fluctuate, it likely won’t be as high as it will be in the summer and winter when your home requires more heat or air conditioning on a constant basis.

Another factor to consider is spring allergies. If you’re prone to congestion, and itchy, watery eyes, during this time of year, you’ll want to take special measures while packing to minimize your symptoms. Move For Hunger recommends sealing up your boxes before moving to ensure that your belongings aren’t exposed to a lot of pollen. It’s also a good idea to scope out the pollen count for your move-in day — that way, you can make sure you have your allergy medication on you to alleviate any pesky symptoms. After all, constant bouts of sneezing are the last thing you need while hauling your boxes up the stairs.

Particularly if you’re moving to a new city, state, or neighborhood, you’ll likely be eager to explore your surroundings upon moving in together. Luckily, spring presents the perfect time to do that. You can take advantage of those rainy March and April afternoons by bonding indoors, whether by cooking together, working on a DIY decor craft you spotted in Pinterest, or binge-watching Netflix documentaries. Then, come May and early June, the weather will be pleasant enough to take a stroll around the ‘hood and check out that local craft brewery, flea market, or patisserie. Plus, the temperature will only continue to rise in the months after you move in, and by summer, you’ll be able to spend even more time outside. So, if your new place has a porch, patio, or roof deck, you can take advantage of that pretty soon after you and bae settle in.

Of course, every season has its perks and pitfalls for moving, but there are many reasons why spring is an ideal time to enter a new phase of life with your boo. Not only can you avoid the chaos and high costs that come with moving during the peak season, but you can also take advantage of the mild, increasingly warm weather. Plus, the motto for spring is basically "out with the old, and in with the new," so it's the perfect time to embark on this exciting adventure together. Ready to spring forth with your boo? Remember to keep these factors in mind ahead of this major milestone and you’ll be primed for a pleasant transition.