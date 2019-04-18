If you've broken things off with a boo or you've recently learned some unsavory things about someone you used to date — getting back with an ex may not even be crossing your mind. Whether your ex was kind of a dud, you're totally loving being single, or you're happily dating someone that doesn't bail on you all the time and doesn't have a literal tattoo of the liberty bell (don't ask), there are tons of reasons you may be considering never getting back together with an ex.

From learning what breakfast cereal you would be, to finding the perfect vacation based on your sleeping habits, there are no shortage of personality quizzes out there on the web. Still the #OG remains the Myers Briggs Personality Types, which, BTW, was invented by powerful women and is often used in workplaces and schools. Your personality type can be super insightful in unpacking how you best communicate, finish projects, connect to others, and set goals. It also can be pretty enlightening as to how you navigate romantic relationships.

And if you're one of these three Myers Briggs Personality Types, you may be totally unlikely to get back with an ex.

ENTJ (Extraverted iNtuitive Thinking Judging) — "The Commander" Giphy Strong-willed ENTJs like to make their own way. Driven by change and organization, they aren't likely to change their minds or go back on their choices. After a breakup, ENTJ probably has little intention on going back to their ex. ENTJs live for order and logic, they can probably point out exactly why the relationship ended and why they have no intentions of trying to start it up again. ENTJs are natural leaders that are likely to follow their head more than their heart. In the wake of a breakup, they're probably keeping busy by following through on some major life goals.

INFP (Introverted iNtuitive Feeling Perceiving) — "The Idealist" muzicchnl on YouTube Don't let the name fool you, it's not that INFPs idealize their past relationships, it's that they're super inspired by growth and possibility. Although they are particularly skilled at seeing the good in even the worst situations, after the end of a relationships, INFPs are probably off seeing what else is out there for them. Great at knowing who they are and expressing themselves INFPs are independent angels that are driven by dreams and growth. INFPs take destiny seriously, and if a relationship has run its course, they're not likely to temp fate by trying to make it work again.