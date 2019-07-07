If you're always sharing new music recommendations with your friends or you live to cook for your roomies, you may be someone who loves to give. Generosity is a beautiful thing and being super into making others feel good is a valuable trait. Of course, as my mother always says, for every bkr matte pink spiked water bottle, there’s a lid. And if you’re more of a taker than a giver, or you prefer to receive oral sex, well, that’s perfectly OK too.

Though your friends may be into more reciprocal practices, if you’re more into receiving more than giving, you never need to do anything you’re uncomfortable with. When it comes to your sex life, you get to choose what’s right for you. As long as the sex you’re having is consensual and pleasurable for you and your boos, there is no need to change whatever it is you are doing. Still, if you prefer to sit in the audience, rather than giving an oral presentation, you zodiac sign may have something to do with it.

If you’re more into receiving oral sex than giving it — you may be one of these four signs.

Leo (July 23–Aug. 22) Leos make incredible boos and enjoy having someone to go out with. They work well in pairs and are drawn to building a real partnership with someone. Still, Leo the lion likes to be celebrated. This fire sign thinks highly of themselves and totally gets off on their partner doing most of the work. When it comes to oral sex, Leo wants to lie back and let their partner take the reins.

Gemini (May 21–June 20) The sign of communication, Gemini is known for the gift of gab. Though they’re quick with their tongues, they’re definitely more into receiving oral sex than giving it. Loving and adventurous, Gemini is down to try all sorts of sexy stuff. Still, when it comes to classic oral, these twins prefer for their partner to put their mouth where the money is.

Virgo (Aug. 23–Sept. 22) Though they tend to prefer to do things on their own, Virgo loves receiving oral sex. Highly analytical (and sometimes a little critical), Virgo knows what they want. Feeling confident in their standards, these earth signs set the bar high and get totally turned on when their partner can meet it. Virgos feel super loved and impressed when their partners go down on them.