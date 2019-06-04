If You Have The Pettiest Reasons For Dumping People, You're Probably One Of These 3 Zodiac Signs
If you've ever watched bad reality TV, you may think you already know all of the pettiest reasons for dumping people. Whether someone calls it quits because their partner doesn't like the same pizza toppings as them or if a relationship ends because of some Instagram drama — there seems to be no shortage of petty ways to dump someone. Of course, it's important to remember that every person, and further, every relationship is different. What may seem petty to you may be a super big deal to someone else. And when it comes to love and romance, it's always OK to take time and space for yourself to think about your feelings and how you want to move forward.
Still, if you've dumped or been dumped for reasons you would consider pretty petty — astrology may have something to do it with. Though all signs can get petty, three really take the petty cake. From calling it quits over a small fight to getting jealous over literally nothing, these signs may be likely to end relationships by making some big petty mountains out of tiny low-key molehills.
These are the three signs likely to dump someone over petty reasons.
Leo (July 23–Aug. 22)
Natural leaders, lovely Leo isn't always the best at seeing conflicts from other people's perspectives. If a relationship meets a bump, they're likely to be super sure they're completely right — even when it's clear the situation was a little more complex than that. Though they're known for the warmth and generosity, this lion is also sure to give a cold shoulder to someone who rubs them the wrong way. Leo likes things to go their way and they are not afraid to ask for what they want. This quality makes them gregarious and often successful, but it can lead to some pettiness when it comes to love. Leos may end things when they're feeling like their partner isn't letting them have the glory they feel they deserve.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22–Dec. 21)
Sagittarius loves to roam and explore. They're adventurous and fun and will certainly be the life of the party. However, when it comes to building a long-term relationship, the archers will to do things their own way in their own time, can come off as a little childish. Not one to think before they speak, Sag may lash out at boo when they're feeling grumpy or may call it quits if they're starting to feel a little nervous about getting caged in or smothered by their relationships. If a relationship is nearing the end, Sag may say some pretty hurtful things before really thinking about how their words will be interpreted, and may end things pretty quickly before thinking about how they really feel.
Scorpio (Oct. 23–Nov. 21)
It's no secret that Scorpios are intense and deep angels with a lot going on in their brains. Dedicated to trust and loyalty, these water signs are almost on the lookout for people to betray them — in hopes of beating their love to the punch. I.e., if they sense that someone is going to breakup with them, they may do it first just to keep themselves from getting dumped. Smart and skilled, they know how to turn a situation around to make themselves feel good. Scorpios can get super jealous and will often overthink a text from a coworker or a nod from the barista as someone flirting with their partner. Scorpio may call it quits with a cutie if they fear some dishonesty is happening, without really talking to their partner first.
Of course, no one knows your relationship better than you do. No matter your sign — if you need to call it quits with someone you're seeing, for whatever reason, it's always OK to do so. Petty is in the eye of the beholder, and sometimes what's right for you may look different that what's right for the people around you. At the end of the day, checking in with yourself and communicating honestly with the people you date can be a great way to get on the same page — and there's nothing petty about that.