If you've ever watched bad reality TV, you may think you already know all of the pettiest reasons for dumping people. Whether someone calls it quits because their partner doesn't like the same pizza toppings as them or if a relationship ends because of some Instagram drama — there seems to be no shortage of petty ways to dump someone. Of course, it's important to remember that every person, and further, every relationship is different. What may seem petty to you may be a super big deal to someone else. And when it comes to love and romance, it's always OK to take time and space for yourself to think about your feelings and how you want to move forward.

Still, if you've dumped or been dumped for reasons you would consider pretty petty — astrology may have something to do it with. Though all signs can get petty, three really take the petty cake. From calling it quits over a small fight to getting jealous over literally nothing, these signs may be likely to end relationships by making some big petty mountains out of tiny low-key molehills.

These are the three signs likely to dump someone over petty reasons.

Leo (July 23–Aug. 22) Giphy Natural leaders, lovely Leo isn't always the best at seeing conflicts from other people's perspectives. If a relationship meets a bump, they're likely to be super sure they're completely right — even when it's clear the situation was a little more complex than that. Though they're known for the warmth and generosity, this lion is also sure to give a cold shoulder to someone who rubs them the wrong way. Leo likes things to go their way and they are not afraid to ask for what they want. This quality makes them gregarious and often successful, but it can lead to some pettiness when it comes to love. Leos may end things when they're feeling like their partner isn't letting them have the glory they feel they deserve.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22–Dec. 21) Giphy Sagittarius loves to roam and explore. They're adventurous and fun and will certainly be the life of the party. However, when it comes to building a long-term relationship, the archers will to do things their own way in their own time, can come off as a little childish. Not one to think before they speak, Sag may lash out at boo when they're feeling grumpy or may call it quits if they're starting to feel a little nervous about getting caged in or smothered by their relationships. If a relationship is nearing the end, Sag may say some pretty hurtful things before really thinking about how their words will be interpreted, and may end things pretty quickly before thinking about how they really feel.