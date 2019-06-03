What’s in a name? A heck of a lot, apparently. Your name can potentially predict a number of different things about your life, including whether or not you’re likely to be successful, what kind of career path you might follow, and even how others perceive your personality. Did you know that your name can also help to tip you off about when you’ll tie the knot, too? As it turns out, your name can even suggest if you’re more likely to get married next year.

Naturally, there are other factors that can factor into this prediction, too. For example, if you’re already in a long-term committed relationship that's getting serious, then it’s safe to say the odds are higher that you’ll be saying “I do” sooner than someone who’s single AF. Also, if you and bae have already discussed marriage, then obviously you may be more likely to put a ring on it sooner than a couple who hasn’t talked about the future whatsoever.

But let’s not discount the significance of your name in this regard. After all, life is nothing if not unpredictable, which means that even if all signs seem to be pointing toward engagement (or not), sometimes you’re thrown a curveball that totally throws off your plans.

I should know, too. One night, during my first semester of college, my college roomies and I played our own game of superlatives in our cramped dorm room. I was voted most likely to get married first, given my more traditional attitude toward dating, and my roommate Anna was voted least likely to get married at all, due to her totally unconventional mindset. Guess what? In a hilariously unexpected twist of fate, Anna ended up getting hitched just six months after we graduated. Meanwhile, my ring finger is still naked as can be (which I’m totally fine with, BTW).

Which brings me back to names. Considering that the majority of women get married in their 20s, looking at the most popular baby names from the year you were born is a perfectly fitting way to figure out whether you’re likely to tie the knot in the coming year. Itching to know whether your SO is going to pop the question in 2020? Then look no further than this list.

Emily Hannah Samantha Sarah Ashley Alexis Taylor Jessica Madison Elizabeth Alyssa Kayla Abigail Emma

Does it mean you definitely won't get hitched next year if you don't have one of these names? Certainly not. Are you guaranteed to say your vows next year if you do? Again, not necessarily. It's worth noting that there are so many different ways to have a healthy, happy, and fulfilling relationship, and you may decide that marriage isn't for you after all. Still, if your name is on this list, the odds are higher that you'll be getting married in 2020. So bust out those Pinterest boards for inspiration, because you may want to start thinking about your ideal big day, whether you're dreaming of a rustic barn wedding, a glamorous hotel affair, or a charming oceanfront ceremony. Even if you don't end up getting married until the following year (or later, if at all) it's always better to be safe than sorry, right?