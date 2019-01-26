Whether you like to celebrate big for your birthday or not, there's no denying that everyone was given a special day just for themselves. The only difference is, if you have a winter birthday, that means you and I can relate on a much deeper level. Having been born in either December, January, or February, you know the struggles and joys of getting to call the chilly season all yours.

Your summer birthday friends usually have pool parties or beach BBQs, complete with the cutest floatys and Insta-worthy drinks. You're also a tad jealous that your fall friends get to lay claim on pumpkin spice everything for their special day. It's no secret that spring is the perfect time of year for birthday brunches and floral sundresses, but where does that leave the winter babies of the world? Well, you know that the colder weather and holiday season have a huge affect on everything — from presents to planning the festivities.

Then, there are of course these seven things you know to be true of having a birthday in the winter. Even though you may wonder sometimes what it would be like to have a birthday in June, you are forever grateful that out of the seasons to choose from, you were given winter. So, bring on the confetti, because it's winter — aka, your time to shine.

1 Your Festivities Take Place Indoors PR Image Factory/Shutterstock Since it's cold in most places, a birthday BBQ is out of the question. Unfortunately, winter babies aren't able to have pool parties or picnics in the park for their big day. Instead, you have to get creative with indoor festivities, like bowling, renting out a private room for karaoke, or a wine and paint night.

2 Ice Cream Cake Is Too Cold, But You Don't Really Care P Maxwell Photography/Shutterstock Some sort of cake is mandatory on your birthday, and even though it may be freezing cold outside, you still scream for ice cream on your special day. If anyone thinks it's too cold for ice cream cake, that just means more for you!

3 You Keep Refreshing The Weather Forecast On Your Birthday Iryna Inshyna/Shutterstock Unfortunately, you never know what kind of weather you'll be dealing with on your birthday. It not only affects what you're planning on wearing for your big day, but also whether or not people will cancel last-minute. I've spent many birthdays refreshing the weather forecast just making sure I don't see a blizzard coming my way. Mother Nature, I appreciate the gesture, but can we save the dramatics for another day? Thanks!

4 Everyone's Already In The Party Mood OPOLJA/Shutterstock The holiday season tends to put everyone into party mode, which is awesome for you if your birthday falls around that time of year. That means when it's time to celebrate you, everyone's already warmed up in their sparkly dresses and ready to have a good time.

5 You Usually Get To See Your Whole Family Around Your Birthday VGstockstudio/Shutterstock If you're able to make it home for the holidays, you're likely able to catch up with your whole family — including your favorite cousins. Not only are you spending time with the ones you love, but you also get to spend your birthday season with them as well. It's a win-win!

6 Your Birthday Dress Is Usually Hidden Underneath Layers (And Layers) Of Clothes oes/Shutterstock You can't wait to wear your birthday party dress, but unfortunately, it's freezing cold outside. You may end up hiding your cute new outfit underneath layers and layers of clothes. Though, the minute you arrive at your party, you're taking off every coat, scarf, and hat to showcase that epic birthday outfit. Bring on the pics!