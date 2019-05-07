Sometimes you meet the person you're supposed to be with and everything seems to fall into place. Whether you had a total movie-status meet-cute at the grocery store, or you've always been in love but never admitted it until you both were at the same party — sometimes, relationships seem to go, as Rihanna would say, from zero to 60 in three point five. Of course, if you've noticed you've always been one to get a little caught up in whirlwind relationships, your zodiac sign may have something to do with it.

Of course, no one knows your relationship better than you and your boo, and if moving quickly feels right for you, it is right. You don't have to put your relationship on anyone else's timeline. If sleeping together on the first date or moving in together after three weeks is what works for you, than you don't need to change anything about what you're doing. Communication is key in any relationship, and if and your boo are open and hones about your needs and comfort levels — that's all that matters.

If you're likely to get caught up in whirlwind romances, you may be one of these four signs.

Leo (July 23–Aug. 22) Peyton Weikert/Stocksy Passionate Leo is fiery in spirit and in action. They love having someone special around them, and often get totally caught up in the moment. When it comes to whirlwind relationships, these lions love fast and hard. Likely to fall in love quickly and to welcome a new boo by their side, fire sign Leo is likely to get caught up in love before worrying about all the logistics.

Aquarius (Jan. 20–Feb. 18) Raymond Forbes LLC/Stocksy Dreamy Aquarius beats to the rhythm of their own drum. Unlikely to follow the typical path for anything, these water bearers are likely to get caught up in their relationships, following their heart before their head. Instead of getting caught up in the details, this air sign does what they feel like doing, when they feel like doing it. And if love is coming on quick and heavy, they are ready to see where it goes.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22–Dec. 21) Aleksandra Jankovic/Stocksy Sagittarius is passionate and fearless. Never one to stray from adventure, these archers are likely to get caught up in a whirlwind relationship, before worrying about where it is going. Sagittarius lives to try new things, from exotic foods to last minute trips to cities you've never heard of, these fire signs take big risks in hopes of big rewards. Likely to fall deeply in love soon into seeing someone, dear Sag is likely to get totally caught up with a new flame.