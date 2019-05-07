If You Get Caught Up In Whirlwind Relationships, You're Probably One Of These 4 Zodiac Signs
Sometimes you meet the person you're supposed to be with and everything seems to fall into place. Whether you had a total movie-status meet-cute at the grocery store, or you've always been in love but never admitted it until you both were at the same party — sometimes, relationships seem to go, as Rihanna would say, from zero to 60 in three point five. Of course, if you've noticed you've always been one to get a little caught up in whirlwind relationships, your zodiac sign may have something to do with it.
Of course, no one knows your relationship better than you and your boo, and if moving quickly feels right for you, it is right. You don't have to put your relationship on anyone else's timeline. If sleeping together on the first date or moving in together after three weeks is what works for you, than you don't need to change anything about what you're doing. Communication is key in any relationship, and if and your boo are open and hones about your needs and comfort levels — that's all that matters.
If you're likely to get caught up in whirlwind romances, you may be one of these four signs.
Leo (July 23–Aug. 22)
Passionate Leo is fiery in spirit and in action. They love having someone special around them, and often get totally caught up in the moment. When it comes to whirlwind relationships, these lions love fast and hard. Likely to fall in love quickly and to welcome a new boo by their side, fire sign Leo is likely to get caught up in love before worrying about all the logistics.
Aquarius (Jan. 20–Feb. 18)
Dreamy Aquarius beats to the rhythm of their own drum. Unlikely to follow the typical path for anything, these water bearers are likely to get caught up in their relationships, following their heart before their head. Instead of getting caught up in the details, this air sign does what they feel like doing, when they feel like doing it. And if love is coming on quick and heavy, they are ready to see where it goes.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22–Dec. 21)
Sagittarius is passionate and fearless. Never one to stray from adventure, these archers are likely to get caught up in a whirlwind relationship, before worrying about where it is going. Sagittarius lives to try new things, from exotic foods to last minute trips to cities you've never heard of, these fire signs take big risks in hopes of big rewards. Likely to fall deeply in love soon into seeing someone, dear Sag is likely to get totally caught up with a new flame.
Libra (Sept. 23–Oct. 22)
Libras love love. Ruled by Venus, these scales are likely to get totally tipped when a new boo comes into the picture. Social and proud, air sign Libra follows their heart and intuition before questioning what they're doing. Likely to get totally consumed by pet names and love songs, these scales are totally drawn to whirlwind love that comes in quick and speeds up fast.
Of course, no matter your sign, if you fall in love quickly, sometimes your heart is the best compass there is. And if everyone is on the same page, there's nothing wrong with a relationship speeding up at its own pace.