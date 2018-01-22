How Will Jon Snow Learn Who His Parents Are? 'Game Of Thrones' Season 8 Spoilers Are Here

Game of Thrones' Season 7 finale left fans with a series of cliffhangers. (Or perhaps we might say, a cliffhanger and a wallhanger?) The biggest bomb the last episode dropped was the revelation that Rhaegar annulled his marriage to Elia Martell, married Lyanna Stark and and that Jon Snow was the legit heir to the Iron Throne. One of the biggest questions for the final episodes is how that news gets broken to him. Now newly revealed Game Of Thrones Season 8 spoilers puzzle pieces suggest we might have the answer to when he finds out, and how he responds.

As we know the directors for this season were confirmed by the production back in the fall. But the line up of which episodes are whose was partly revealed via Fabian Wagner, the Game of Thrones cinematographer who is paired up with director Miguel Sapochnik. According to him, the two of them will be working on Episodes 3 and 5 of the final six.

Which is why it was a big deal this weekend when Wagner posted what might otherwise seem like an innocuous photo to Instagram. That is, if you don't know exactly where the location is.

Check out the picture he posted, and then we'll meet on the other side and discuss how and why this is a spoiler.

Oh and by the way: Speculation and Potential Spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 8 follow.

This ancient ruin in Northern Ireland is Shane’s Castle, a structure that’s been used multiple times during the series for a variety of locations, like the dungeons of Baelor, the crypts under the Red Keep, and most importantly, the crypts under Winterfell.

According to fansite Watchers on the Wall, their sources report that the scenes filmed there this week is for the last of those locations, the crypts under Winterfell, where Lyanna Stark and Ned both lay buried. It features "two leading cast members." (Kit Harington arrived on set to start filming stuff in the area at the end of last week.) And this scene happens "very early on" in the final episode run.

That last bit is extra interesting, since Wagner is working on an episode that is not so early on. That suggests they're filming two scenes there. One from the report, that happens in either Episode 1 or 2, and probably features Jon and Bran, and then a second one for Episode 3. (That jives with reports that David Nutter, who is assumed to be directing the first two episodes is also on location this week.)

HBO

So, if our speculation is correct, Jon Snow is taking a trip down to the crypts to learn that his mother has been there the whole time, and there you go, Ned's your uncle. Then there's a second trip down, an episode or two later, where Jon continues to digest this sudden change in fortune. (Perhaps with Peter Dinklage's Tyrion, who has also been on site filming this week.)

But the biggest spoiler? That Episode 3 trip the crypts ends when those characters in the crypts hear horn blasts.

How many horn blasts? That we don't know. One would be scouts returning. Two would be Wildings, maybe Tormund and Beric, who survived the collapse of the Wall?

Three would be...

Well, fans know what Miguel Sapochnik's specialty is. Battles, especially ones that involve White Walkers.

Mance Rayder on YouTube

We also have another interesting tidbit, though one not linked to this potential spoiler directly. The stunt actors who are on set are currently be trained to battle as men of the Night’s Watch. Does that mean that the 999th Captain of the Night's Watch, Edd (who we know is back for the final season) will be bringing the last of his men down to Winterfell for safety? Or will they come running with the Army of the Dead hot on their heels?

Game of Thrones Season 8 will return to HBO next year, sometime in 2019.