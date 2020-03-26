If you're hanging out at home on your phone right now, trying to find things to do, cook, play, or read, you're not alone. Due to the recent coronavirus outbreak, which has spread throughout the world, social distancing, quarantining, and virtual everything is the new norm (and rightfully so). That's why Pinterest has welcomed a new feature to its app: the "Today" tab. How to use Pinterest's Today tab is incredibly simple once you know a little more about it.

Essentially, this feature is very similar to the "Search" tab on Twitter. It gives you a glance into what's trending around the world, based on the popular searches at the time and what users are doing throughout the app. According to MobileMarketer.com, Pinterest's editorial team and guest editors will choose the items highlighted in the Today tab, but the home feed will remain a spot curated entirely for you — based on what you search for, look at, and pin the most.

Originally, this feature wasn't supposed to be rolled out at this time, but the app has seen a lot of traffic since people are looking to stay safe and occupied at home. Right now, if you click on the Today tab, it features a ton of inspiration for puzzles you can do or create, pasta bakes you can make, and calming workouts you can participate in. Notably, at the top of the page, you'll likely see a clickable image, too, guiding you to what you need to know about the coronavirus and staying safe as it spreads.

Shutterstock

In the official blog post on the release of the Today tab, Pinterest noted that this tab is made for users who are looking for easy access to expert information. Over the next few weeks, they plan to feature expert advice and information in this spot, so you can read up on important topics like hand-washing and slowing the curve straight from credible sources. The World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control's useful and vital information will be posted here, reminding you and your family how to be safe in this difficult time.

Of course, in true Pinterest fashion, other forms of inspiration won't be far away. When you scroll through the Today tab, you'll find meals you can make if you're feeling lazy or don't have many gourmet ingredients. The app will connect you with playlists to listen to and tried and true self-care tips. Every pin you see you can pin into one of your own boards or put in a new board designated for this time. You can share them with your friends and followers, as well.

To get started with this new feature, simply open up your Pinterest app and look for the Today tab at the top of your screen. It'll appear next to the tab that says "For You." Get scrolling and saving, but also make the most of the "compassionate search" feature Pinterest has just released.

This feature is also meant to bring the best and most helpful information closer to you. When you could use calming yoga or pilates moves, simply search "stress relief" or something similar. A bright tab will appear at the top of your results, guiding you toward a selection of new emotional wellbeing activities and resources straight from health experts. They'll guide you to show yourself some compassion, or get you to focus on your breathing through prompts and guided voiceovers.

Together, these two features will likely help you stay informed and never be bored. This is a tough time, but Pinterest is ready to make it easier and inspire you every single day along the way.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.