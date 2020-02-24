As you gather the members of your crush committee to pour over screenshots and plot your next move, try considering your own feelings first — instead acting solely on how your crush feels or how you think they feel. "We're so quick to seek clarification from the other person before we get clear on how we feel ourselves," Artschwager says. "Both what we're seeking romantically or platonically at this point in time, and how we feel about this person."

Petway echoes this, saying, "Rather trying to decide what the other person is doing and feeling, my encouragement is to check in with yourself [during your hang-out session or afterward]. Do you like this person? What is happening in your body? Are you bored? Is the conversation not your speed?"

If you really are into your crush and want to know where they stand, Artschwager recommends saying something along the lines of, "I've really enjoyed spending time together and I feel I should be honest with you. I am in a place in my life where I'm seeking [insert what you're looking for here, be it a committed romantic relationship, a FWB arrangement, or a casual date situation]. I'd like to explore that with you, but I'm not sure exactly where you're at."

There's no perfect time to declare your feelings and intentions. You might be compelled to text your crush on your Uber ride home, or you might want maybe go on another date to feel things out — something both Artschwager and Petway recommend. It just depends on what you're comfortable with, and where you are in your dating life.

Regardless of whether you can decode your crush's tone or emoji selection, put on those legendary pants. Clip in that pearl barrette or break out that eccentric top you've been dying to wear all year anyway. You'll be well-equipped show up to the "date," and figure out what you want as well as get what you deserve — whether that's date number two or a little more clarity.

Experts:

Chioma Joy Petway, LCSW, executive director and therapist at Achieving Joy

Clara Artschwager, dating coach and speaker