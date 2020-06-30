You've probably seen the latest hit game show Floor Is Lava by now, and if that's the case, you've probably also thought to yourself, "Hey, I could do that." And I totally get it; the giant obstacle courses look like a ton of fun, and getting the chance to win $10,000 wouldn't be bad either. If competing in the game show that asks you to leap across oversized furniture and over a glowing vat of red goo interests you, these details about how to sign up for Netflix's Floor Is Lava might be what you're looking for.

Disclaimer: As of June 30, Floor Is Lava hasn't released application details for Season 2. In fact, Floor Is Lava hasn't even been officially renewed for a sophomore season. However, Season 1 — which dropped all 10 episodes on June 19 — was a hit with fans, so it seems like the show's chances of getting picked up for Season 2 are high. So, if you really want to end up on a future episode, it definitely wouldn't hurt do some some prep now to put yourself in the prime position for applying, should that opportunity arise.

First, you need to think about your team. Each Floor Is Lava team consists of three contestants who work together to make their way through the themed obstacle course. So, you'll need to find two other people who are semi-athletic and willing to possibly fall into a pit of lava and maybe never be seen again.

After you choose your teammates, it wouldn't hurt for you to come up with a unique backstory to make your group stand out. Season 1 made it clear producers of the show are pretty focused on finding people with interesting stories. For examples, there were Episode 3's "mama's boys," three college roommates who now live at home with their mothers. Then there were the "fierce ladies on fire" in Episode 5, who were best friends who wanted the prize money to go on a girl's trip.

Once you've got your team and story down, it wouldn't hurt to get some physical practice in as well. Why not throw some pillows and chairs down around your house and set up your own lava-type situation? Chances are, your obstacle course won't be as intricate or intense as the one you'd face on the Netflix show, but hey, that's just because Floor Is Lava likely has money to create an entire lava-filled room. Just throw it back to your childhood days by making do with what you've got and using your imagination for the rest.

You can also look out for official casting information from Netflix — which *could* come from casting boards such as Backstage or Project Casting, two sites that currently post Netflix casting calls. In the meantime, it probably wouldn't hurt to keep practicing your balancing and jumping skills.

Floor Is Lava Season 1 is now on Netflix.