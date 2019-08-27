Here's the deal: As much as I'm excited for sweater weather and getting hot drinks at my go-to coffee shop, summer isn't over. Arguably, there's a month or so left of warm weather, beach days, and posting selfies on Instagram in lime green bikinis. So I say it's about time we embrace the sunshine and good vibes, and learn how to recreate Kylie Jenner's yacht trip that looked so luxe — don't you think?

Because, clearly, Jenner knows how to live her best and most glamorous life, and make the most of summer. She always seems to be rocking a set of freshly-done nails and drinking rosé with her besties while hanging by a pool. In the past few months alone, she's been seen celebrating the launch of her latest business venture, Kylie Skin, at a mansion that'll make your mouth drop, and her birthday in Positano, Italy.

During each trip, she's been posting lots of pictures and videos on social media. Some show her and Stormi in matching outfits, and others show the beauty queen living it up while she soaks in the sun beams. (In other words, her perfectly lit selfies deserve to be sent to NASA, because she's a star.) My personal favorite, though, is one of her and her besties posing and serving #fierce looks on a yacht in blue tie-dye shirts. She captioned the Instagram post, "friends on film," so that your focus isn't totally on the yacht.

Let's take some notes and learn how to recreate Jenner's luxurious yacht trip, too, OK? Here's how you can get started.

First things first: You have to get into the #hotgirlsummer mindset and clear your camera roll. That's necessary before planning a Kylie Jenner-inspired yacht weekend with your besties. After you've done that, you have to check out Boatsetter, a platform for renting boats. It'll make all your saltwater, sandy toes, and palm tree infused dreams come true.

Essentially, Boatsetter allows you to rent yachts, sailboats, and more for your next weekend adventure. You just have to go to the site on your laptop or smartphone and give them some basic information like what dates you want to cruise, if you need a captain, the location you're in or going to be in, and the number of passengers. From there, the platform generates rentals for you at a decent price. (Yes, it's true. You don't have to have Jenner's budget to have the same kinds of experiences as her!)

You can message the owner or go ahead and request to rent the boat. After going through the check-out process, you'll be basically ready to recreate Jenner's trip with your besties. You may need to invest in a pair of water skis or a couple of bottles of high-end champagne and snacks before you set sail. If there's a stereo on your chosen yacht, you might want to put together a playlist for the summer, too.

Personally, I'd make sure to have lots of snacks, games, and water for the trip, as well as those blue tie-dye shirts that Jenner and her BFFs rocked. That way you can truly recreate her experience from beginning to end.

Of course, if you want to take things up a notch, that's always an option. According to Entertainment Tonight, Jenner was recently on a family vacation that included a yacht. She chilled with Stormi, Travis Scott, and Kris Jenner, amongst others on the Mediterranean Sea. She even jumped off the yacht, taking a 71-foot plunge into the ocean, new memories, and everything summer has to offer.

You can channel this yacht trip by checking out Yacht Charter Fleet — a "luxury yacht charter resource" — by chartering a yacht in the Italian Riviera. The platform allows you to tailor your search based on what amenities you want and your budget. From there, it allows you to rent the yacht of your choice, and set sail on the most Instagram-worthy excursion you've gone on yet.

Full disclosure: Taking a yacht out in Italy and exploring the olive trees, coastline bars, and swimming coves may be a major splurge, but it'll give you a taste of luxury and let you live life like Kylie Jenner. As far as I'm concerned, that's what the rest of summer should be all about. TBH, why not?