How To Order A Caramel Pumpkin Macchiato At Starbucks Off The Spooky Secret Menu

Everything tastes better with a little pumpkin flavor, am I right? So obviously Starbucks' Secret Menu has a pumpkin version of one of their cult favorite macchiatos. Behold, how to order a Caramel Pumpkin Macchiato (aka your new fall go-to).

The original Pumpkin Spice Latte will always have a special place in my (Pumpkin) Spice World, of course, but I can't help but feel excited at the prospect of giving my old fave a break.

Starbucks baristas hold the classic Caramel Macchiato high on their list of lattes, and the Caramel Pumpkin Macchiato is very similar — albeit, extra autumnal.

Per a recipe submitted by Starbucks Supervisor Chris L. from Issaquah, WA on the Starbucks Secret Menu website, macchiato and pumpkin fans alike can very easily request it at their local 'Bucks.

Here's how to get your hands on the Caramel Pumpkin Macchiato right this second.

Order a Caramel Macchiato — hot or iced, depending on your preference — but ask your barista to swap the traditional Vanilla Syrup for the coveted Pumpkin Spice Syrup.

You could leave it there if you're against added frills, but if you're going for the most fall drink possible, have your barista top it with the Pumpkin Spice Topping (a spicy blend of cinnamon, clove, nutmeg, and ginger) or, better yet, lots and lots of the limited edition Pumpkin Spice Whipped Topping. From now until Sunday, Oct. 8, the flavored orange whipped cream is available for free in celebration of the beloved PSL's 14th birthday.

Caramel macchiato with pumpkin sauce instead of vanilla!!!! 😍🎃🍵 pic.twitter.com/8DWQMcKlaW — Eliz🎃beth (@_This_Is_Liz) September 28, 2017

The only question I'm left asking is, "How have I not ordered this before?!"

Unlike many of Starbucks' more elaborate Secret Menu items, the Caramel Pumpkin Macchiato is simple enough that I honestly feel like it should be on their real-life fall menu. Like, it's a Starbucks addicts' dream and would pair perfectly with the coffee chain's already-amazing seasonal lineup. Pumpkin Spice Lattes, Maple Pecan Lattes, Caramel Pumpkin Macchiatos — see? It blends right in.

I'm one of those people that generally prefers my drinks iced, and if you order your Caramel Pumpkin Macchiato cold it will look ombré like so many of the company's hit drinks. Therefore, its Insta-worthy status is undeniable! Go ahead, give it a spot on your grid.

If iced espresso isn't your thing though, Starbucks recently released their super cute fall cups, which give hot drinks a colorful edge. Some of the cups — which come in three jewel-toned hues — feature autumnal doodles like leaves and pumpkins. Others, however, have a blank white circle ready to showcase your fantastic art skills as you sip your soul-warming beverage.

Despite the fact that the Carmel Pumpkin Macchiato is on Starbucks' Secret Menu, the company has acknowledged the drink on social media, giving it the notoriety it so rightfully deserves. A tweet from Starbucks' official Twitter account on Sept. 28 reads,

#ProTip: Iced Caramel Macchiato with pumpkin sauce instead of vanilla syrup.

#ProTip: Iced Caramel Macchiato with pumpkin sauce instead of vanilla syrup. 🎃☕️❤️ pic.twitter.com/pgFj2cUY68 — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) September 28, 2017

The rest of Twitter is on board with the syrup swap. Many users have taken to the social media platform to express their excitement over the Caramel Pumpkin Macchiato. (I'm with them, to be perfectly audience.)

Some gave the festive drink a 10/10.

Iced caramel macchiato with pumpkin 10/10 — Haylz ☻ (@HayleyBelina) October 5, 2017

iced caramel macchiato with pumpkin syrup instead of vanilla.. 10/10 — Lorαine✺ (@LoraineeNicole) September 30, 2017

One person thanked Starbucks for the recommendation, calling it "amazing."

Well this is amazing: nonfat iced caramel macchiato with pumpkin syrup instead of vanilla. Thanks for the idea @Starbucks 👌🏼 pic.twitter.com/6j4GkPWKx2 — Amanda Peterson (@_AmandaPeterson) October 3, 2017

"My life has been saved."

i got a pumpkin iced caramel macchiato and my life has been saved — Kappa 🎃 (@Kappahiime) September 30, 2017

I'm already obsessed.

new obsession: caramel macchiato with pumpkin sauce pic.twitter.com/2shTWUnOHB — tai (@ahoycaptainswan) October 2, 2017

What are you waiting for? Get yourself to the nearest Starbucks and order this delicious creation you probably should've seen coming. My guess is it'll be even better with one of the chain's pumpkin treats (e.g. the Pumpkin Scone) on the side.

If all else fails, be like everyone else and shamelessly order yet another Pumpkin Spice Latte. It's the #basic thing to do.