Trade in your usual movie night on the couch for an outdoor screening under the stars. With the right setup, your backyard can continue to be the ultimate place to chill after the sun goes down. All you need to know is how to make a movie theater in your backyard. Of course, it all starts with getting the right projector and screen, but there are other elements to consider that will make your movie-going experience extra cozy.

If you need help putting together a checklist, these eight things are necessary. Before online shopping, you’ll want to check to make sure you don’t already have some of these items in your home. Setting up your own movie theater can be a really fun activity to do with your housemates. Though, if you're down to do it all yourself, it can be a super cute surprise for date night your partner.

The best part about having your own home theater setup is that you'll save money not having to buy tickets, you can eat as much popcorn and movie snacks as your heart desires, and you don't have to travel far at all to get there. Put on your fave PJs, have a double feature kind of night, and make it a backyard movie night all season long.

1. Get A Projector That's Easy To Transport AUN Mini Projector X3 $216 | Amazon See on Amazon Getting the right projector is key. You want something that's portable enough so you can carry it outside whenever you want. This AUN Mini Projector is so small and lightweight that you can carry it in your pocket. You can even have the projector mirror your phone screen, so you don't need to bring your laptop outside at all.

2. Set Up A Screen That's Big Enough For Everyone To See Projector Screen 120 inch 16:9 HD Foldable Anti-Crease Portable Projection Movies Screen for Home Theater $36 $23 | Amazon See on Amazon Next up, you'll need a screen to project your movie on. If you want to go the budget-friendly route, you can grab a white sheet you already have at home and hang it up flat on a wall or your fence. If you want the best viewing experience, though, you'll want to get an outdoor projector screen like this one from P-JING. It's foldable, so you can easily store it away when you're not using it, and it won't crease when you do. Along with the screen, you'll also receive peel and stick hooks with rope to help you hang it up.

3. Make Sure You're Equipped With Extension Cords UltraPro, Black, GE 25 ft Extension, 3 Outlet, Indoor/Outdoor, Grounded, Double Insulated Cord $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Since you might need to plug in your projector, laptop, and speakers, you'll want to make sure you have a quality outdoor extension cord. If you get something long enough, it'll reach to wherever you decide to have your movie theater setup in your backyard.

4. Invest In Great Speakers Get Together Mini $150 | House of Marley See on House of Marley You've got the visuals taken care of, so now it's time to handle the sound. Some projectors have speakers built in, but they don't always produce the greatest sound quality. For quality audio, get yourself some portable speakers like these Get Together Mini ones that can be used with Bluetooth or an aux cord.

5. Have A Cute Ottoman To Rest Your Feet On Emmy Embroidered Tassel Pouf $289 | Jungalow See on Jungalow This is your home theater and you get to be as creative as possible as far as the setup and decor go. This Jungalow pouf is not only Instagram-worthy with its tassels and boho-chic vibe, but it can also be used to chill on, to put your feet on, or as a small table for your snacks.

6. Have An Insta-Ready Outdoor Blanket For Your Movie Picnic Go Outside Outdoor Blanket - Sunshine Super Bloom $65 | ban.do See on ban.do Enjoy a picnic while you stream your movie with this Insta-ready outdoor blanket. Find one that's big enough for you and your partner to sit on with your movie night spread of snacks and refreshments. This picnic blanket from ban.do has an adorable floral pattern on it, and it folds up into a cute backpack that makes it easy to carry outside. Be sure to snap some pics of your aesthetically-pleasing spread.

7. Don't Forget The Movie Theater Snacks Pizza Planet Popcorn Popper – Toy Story $35 | ShopDisney See on ShopDisney Now that you have your cozy setup in place, the next thing you need to take care of are the snacks. Of course, you need popcorn, which is why an adorable popper like this Toy Story one is totally necessary. It's perfect for a nostalgia-themed movie night streaming your favorite throwback Disney movies.