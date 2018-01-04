How To Improve Your Workout In 2018 By Making These 8 Little Changes

When you dive into a new year, you'll likely find yourself being bombarded with countless tips and tricks on how to best carry out your resolutions, especially the ones related to your health or your workout routine. But if you already have a routine in place that you feel comfortable with, you might shrug off the advice and keep doing you. But why not consider some of the tips on how to improve your workout in 2018? Because, let's be real, even if you're not bored with your routine now, chances are, things will eventually get monotonous and boring.

Now, no one's saying you need to toss your trusted routine out the window completely in the name of the new year. But there are a few simple adjustments you can make to guarantee you're always looking forward to sweating it out, and never dreading it.

A workout should never feel like a chore. It should be something you genuinely look forward to doing, even on an off day. Moving your body in ways that you love, and finding new ways to challenge yourself through exercise, feels incredibly rewarding both mentally and physically. The moment you start to feel like you're just going through the motions in a workout, is the moment you need to stop and figure out how to fall back in love with movement

If and when that does happen to you, try making any of these eight simple changes to banish all the boredom in your fitness routine and restore your motivation to move.

1 Create A Killer New Playlist Giphy Having a playlist that you're totally obsessed with puts you in the zone during a workout, elevates your mood, and pushes you to challenge your body in the best way possible. You know when you've been listening to the same "Pop Hits 2014" workout playlist for like, a month, during your cardio sessions, and you honestly feel like you're going to vomit if you hear "Shake It Off" one more time? Same. Changing up your music will completely revamp your mood when it comes time to sweat it out, and before you know it, you'll be looking forward to moving your body, rather than dreading it.

2 Come Up With Some Motivational Mantras Giphy Writing down some motivational quotes and sticking them to your mirror is such a simple, yet effective way to remind you why you absolutely love challenging your body and incorporating your favorite exercises into your life. You can even take things to the next level and figure out what kind of mantra will literally speak to you on a spiritual level, according to your zodiac sign. It's time to slay those 2018 workouts, girl.

3 Upgrade Your Workout Wardrobe Giphy Everyone has that pair of yoga pants that has like seven holes in them... but they're so f*cking comfy, and you honestly just can't find it in you to part with them. I'm not judging you, fam; my ridiculously comfortable, yet terribly tattered Lulus are truly my lifeline. However, if you're high-key really bored at the gym and can't get yourself unraveled from your blanket burrito situation and out the door, an athleisure upgrade could be just the thing that motivates you to sweat it out in style. Treat yo'self to a brand new pair of leggings or a sexy sports bra in 2018. You deserve it, my friend.

4 Work On Your Weaknesses Giphy When you figure out what you're really good at while you're working out — maybe you can get really low in your squat, or you can sprint super fast on the treadmill — it's all too tempting to drift toward your strengths and ignore your weaknesses. Hey, there's nothing wrong with absolutely killin' the game, but if you want to change your routine to make things a little more interesting, working on your weaknesses is the way to go. You'll come out on the other side feeling stronger than ever.

5 Journal About Your Accomplishments Giphy Whether you completed a training program for a race, or you've finally mastered your very first pull-up, you're going to want to remember how amazing that moment of accomplishment felt, so you can literally use yourself, and your own emotions, as motivation. Journaling about your accomplishments is a great way to give yourself a well-deserved pat on the back, as well as look back on how far you've come when you feel like you're in the midst of a tedious plateau.

6 Add Some TLC To Your Routine Giphy Considering all the hard work your body does for you every day — in and out of the gym — you deserve to set aside some time solely for self-care and self-love. Aside from incorporating rest days into your routine, consider doing things like monthly massages or pedicures with friends. Your muscles will thank you, and you'll feel physically and mentally rejuvenated to keep coming back to your workout routine.

7 Try The Buddy System Giphy When you're a bit bored with your lifting sessions, or you feel like you're dragging your feet on the treadmill, hit up a friend and ask if they want to be your workout buddy. Not only will this automatically make your trips to the gym more fun, but the small change will also be a surefire way to hold you accountable to your routine. Pick a pal who's just as enthusiastic about a healthy lifestyle as you are, and get ready for a nice dose of healthy competition and loads of hard work and encouragement.