How To Get New Emojis On iOS 11.1, Because Yes, They Are Finally Available

Hello world, have you heard the news? Brand new emojis are finally available for iPhone users with Apple's iOS 11.1 update. The Cupertino, California-based tech company pulled out all the stops for its fresh additions to the emoji keyboard. As predicted, Apple's new emojis include everything from yummy food depictions to mythical creatures. (Need.) Quick, grab your iPhone — here's how to get the new emojis on iOS 11.1!

Get the Update

As with any Apple software update, you'll need to first tap "Settings." From there, select "General" and "Software Update." Then — if you have enough storage available, that is — tap "Download and Install." Just so you know, iOS 11.1 requires a little more than a full gigabyte (1.25 GB) of storage to download. Add that to the four gigabytes iOS 11 needs to simply run, and yeah, your phone's operating system is taking up a huge chunk of memory. I think it's worth it.

If, like me, you haven't managed to free up enough space on your iPhone to download even the original iOS 11 update, you sadly will not be able to experience the emojis. Like, they will look like little blank squares of sadness, not showing up at all on your end. There are a few things you can do (read: delete) in order to get some of your coveted storage back, however. You can delete all your texts in the Messages app, transfer your photos to an external hard drive, and clear your email inbox — the thought of which makes me shudder and feel relatively OK about the fact that my little iPhone 6 is still running on iOS 10.

But I digress. Back to iOS 11.1. Once the software is fully installed, you should have access to more than 70 new emojis, according to the update's description. The portion labeled "Emoji" reads,

[iOS 11.1 introduces] Over 70 new emoji characters including new food types, animals, mythical creatures, clothing options, more expressive smiley faces, gender-neutral characters, and more.

For a better idea of what's in store for your iPhone emoji keyboard (assuming you haven't already downloaded iOS 11.1), we can look to Apple's Oct. 6 Newsroom post. The post is all about the then-upcoming emoji update and hints at the company's purposeful designs. "The new emoji are designed to reveal every detail and adapted from approved characters in Unicode 10," they wrote. Apple continued,

iOS 11.1 will also include characters announced on World Emoji Day like Woman with Headscarf, Bearded Person, Breastfeeding, Zombie, Person in Lotus Position and new food items such as Sandwich and Coconut. Also included in the update is the Love-You Gesture, designed after the “I love you” hand sign in American Sign Language.

Apple's emoji news is sort of late, considering many of us expected the updated roster to be included in iOS 11's initial launch on Tuesday, Sept. 19. We were shocked to find out that it, in fact, did not. Despite the pretty cool general features iOS 11 brought (augmented reality, for example), what the people really wanted was emojis. And Apple finally delivered! Twitter reacted accordingly.

"Can everyone go update to iOS 11.1 now so y'all can see the new emojis that I send??"

Can everyone go update to iOS 11.1 now so y'all can see the new emojis that I send?? 🤪🧐🤯🤬🦖🤩🤨 — I WANT TO DIE (@ohshititsperry) October 31, 2017

Look, a beard!

Finally, an emoji with a beard. Welcome to the future. pic.twitter.com/pUtEUPyELy — Jamie Stone (@JamieStone25) October 31, 2017

And pie!

Finally, the new iOS update brings the pie emoji 🥧 — Mike McLeod (@mcleodm3) October 31, 2017

And a brain!

Woohoo. The new iPhone iOS 11.1 update added a brain 🧠 emoji!! — Thomas Fioriglio (@figspsych) October 31, 2017

If 2017 were a new iPhone emoji:

We finally got a good vomit emoji! Huzzah! 🤮 — a standard adrian (@adrianegger) October 31, 2017

In conclusion, we are all here for the emojis.

iOS 11.1 is out today and the new emoji are great. Too early to tell if it improves performance / bugginess. — Michael Gabriel (@Auhim) October 31, 2017

updating to ios 11.1 just for he emojis pic.twitter.com/f4WMvvrVmq — ️️️️ ً (@fetishsus) October 31, 2017

What are you waiting for? Hit that download button and start annoying all your friends with your favorites!

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.