Where Are New iOS 11 Emojis? Everyone's Asking The Same Question

Guys, dry your tears and listen up. I understand the highly-anticipated new emojis didn't show up on your iPhone keyboards with the iOS 11 update. The brand new emojis that include mythical creatures like zombies and mermaids didn't appear with iOS 11, and we're all searching for answers. You might be asking yourself, "Why can't I send my friend the T-Rex emoji?" or "Why isn't my keyboard getting the emoji upgrade of my dreams?" Well, my friends, I have some answers... and you might not like them. It is with regret that I explain where the new iOS 11 emojis actually are.

Now, let's talk about the moment everyone became confused about the coveted new emojis. For most people -- including myself -- it happened on World Emoji Day, which falls on July 17. On World Emoji Day, Apple revealed new emojis that were slated to come to iOS keyboards in 2017. These emojis include new selections like the breastfeeding woman, the bearded man, and the woman wearing a hijab. Apple's announcement also included a very vague release date. The only information Apple gave concerning the new emojis' release was that they are coming "later this year." Given that a few months have passed since July, it's easy to assume September is "later this year," but we all know what happens when you assume things.

Now, let's fast forward to Sept. 19 -- the day iOS 11 became available on iPhones, iPads, and iPods. Knowing that Apple previously announced their new emojis that were slated for "later this year," tons of publications reported that the new emojis would come with the update... including Elite Daily.

However, this is sadly not the case.

It's been reported by Emojipedia that the new emojis expected to come with Apple's iOS 11 update are not available yet. For those of you who are unaware, Emojipedia is a well-known reference website for emoji everything. It was created by Jeremy Burge, who is currently the "Chief Emoji Officer" at Emojipedia.

Once mass confusion began on social media about the emojis not being available with the iOS 11 update, Emojipedia published a blog post to clear up any confusion. The blog post says,

iOS 11.0 was released to the public today, and it does not contain any emoji updates. Apple has promised new emojis by the end of 2017 which means the folowing [sic] additions will be provided in an iOS update at some stage in the next 103 days. But that day is not today.

Cue the tears, because that day is certainly not today... at least, accordingly to Emojipedia. The go-to emoji site even tweeted about the confusion to assure anyone hopeful that iOS 11 would bring new emojis knew exactly what was going on. The quoted tweet includes a link to Emojipedia's disappointing blog post, and says, "Some reports have mistakenly said iOS 11 includes new emojis and there's a lot of interest. Glad it helped!"

So, there you have it. The brand new emojis we've all been patiently waiting for did not come with the iOS 11 update. Instead, via Apple's website, we will have to wait until "later this year."

Even so, people on Twitter are understandably pissed off about the confusion. Tons of iPhone users expected to see new emojis on their keyboards upon updating, and they were completely unamused when they weren't given the goods.

"When there aren't any new emojis on iOS 11..."

Where are they? We don't see them.

"When you download iOS 11 and there's not even any new emojis."

"I'm not impressed."

"Me looking for the new nonexistent emojis I was expecting after I updated to iOS 11."

Yikes. On behalf of the internet and all of the confusion that took place regarding Apple's new emojis and the iOS 11 update, I apologize. Until Apple provides an exact date that the new emojis will come to our phones, we can only patiently wait until "later this year."

