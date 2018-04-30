You guys, I have some exciting news: It's National Concert Week! Oh, you've never heard of this celebration before? Join the club. Whether you've heard of it before or not, you can still take advantage of an amazing deal on the Live Nation website to honor this week that is dedicated to live musical performances. Here's how to get $20 concert tickets from Live Nation for a chance to see your favorite artists this summer without breaking the bank.

Summertime and concerts go together like summertime and rosé. Yeah, I've got summer on the brain, and I bet you do, too. So, the opportunity to check off your summer concert wish-list with extremely discounted tickets to shows like Kesha & Macklemore, Luke Bryan, and Niall Horan is a very welcome one. Thankfully, Live Nation is celebrating National Concert Week from April 30 until May 8, 2018, and you can snag a seat to some must-see concerts for just $20 in that time, per BuzzFeed.

Yes, you read that right. For 20 bucks, you can get an all-in concert ticket that already includes taxes and fees, per the Live Nation website. That means you can see some of your all-time favorites for less than what you might spend on food and drinks at the concert. Seriously, I cannot stress how killer this deal is, and all you need to do is go to the Live Nation website and find which $20 concert ticket fits your summer concert needs (Live Nation does state there may be additional fees depending on your delivery method).

The artists playing in a city near you will vary, but never fear, because there are some big names on the participating artists list on the Live Nation website.

If you're looking for a throwback concert, none other than the Backstreet Boys are on the list — you know, if you're thinking "I Want It That Way." Are you feeling a more recent boy band vibe? You can always grab $20 tickets to Niall Horan's Flicker World Tour. What if your One Direction poster mostly focused a different band member? Well, he only has one show in Pennsylvania, but there are $20 all-in tickets available for the Harry Styles concert at Hersheypark Stadium in June.

Oh, and if you're all about the rock group that got your through your high school years, then check out these Fall Out Boy tour dates to find your perfect $20 concert ticket. OK, so there are plenty of options for the boy band-obsessed (I totally get it), but what else is out there this summer?

I don't know about you, but when the weather warms up, my playlists fill up with all the country music. I've never driven on a dirt road (or had a sip of moonshine), but I turn to the likes of Miranda Lambert and Dierks Bentley when the sun is scorching and the beer is ice cold. You can dig out your cowboy boots from the closet and catch both of them on tour this summer for (you guessed it) 20 bucks. One of the newest stars of country music, Kelsea Ballerini, is on tour with Keith Urban, and you can catch them both for the price of the discounted all-in ticket.

Other hot tickets include the Dead & Company summer tour, Maroon 5 on the Red Pills Blue Tour, and Kevin Hart's Irresponsible Tour. There are honestly so many names on the list of participating artists in concert for the $20 all-in ticket that you are sure to find something to make your summer even better on a budget.

Once you decide on a concert (or two), you'll want to perfect your day-of-show outfit. Don't stress about it though, because you can totally get some inspiration from all the festival fashion that was killing the game at Coachella. If a full-on fringe look isn't your style, you can always stick to rocking some concert-ready makeup thanks to this new line from Vanessa Hudgens.

No matter what you wear or which show you choose to rock out at this summer, you know you're getting an awesome deal. I'm not sure if this will be an annual promotion or not, but I'd mark down 2019 National Concert Week in your calendar — just in case.