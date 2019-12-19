If you're already texting your best friends messages like, "What are we doing for New Year's Eve this year?" then you need to know the details on how to celebrate New Year's Eve 2019 at Disney. Although going to Times Square and watching the ball drop amongst crowds of people would be electric, ringing in 2020 with Mickey and Minnie Mouse will be the most magical experience.

Imagine standing in front of Cinderella's Castle and watching an elaborate fireworks show light up the night sky. On top of your head sits a very sparkly pair of ears, and around your neck hangs a lanyard with specialty pins. When you turn around and look down Main Street, you see tons of balloons and maybe a few characters dressed up in festive attire. You're instantly filled with happiness, love, and endless hope for the new year.

When midnight rolls around, you may be back at your resort, popping champagne or dancing to live music on a rooftop overlooking Orlando, Florida. Are you convinced that spending New Year's Eve 2019 in Disney is the most magical thing you can do yet? If so, these are the parties, celebrations, and events you can look forward to.

Shutterstock

First up is the Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM! show, featuring lots of fireworks, holiday-themed stories, and music. Every night in the Hollywood Studios park, now through Jan. 5, 2020, this event will make the nearby buildings and rides radiate. Lasers will cut through the sky, and colorful projections will light up your Insta feed. You'll be immersed in the spirit of the holidays and have time to attend other events throughout Disney World after the show is done. (According to Disney World's website and event page, the show only lasts for 14 minutes.)

Next, you might want to set your sights on a rooftop celebration at one of the various resorts. The celebrations that'll be going on include: ¡Bienvenidos 2020! at Toledo's, Mezzanotte at Topolino’s, and a starry, elegant night at California Grill in Disney's Contemporary Resort. Each comes with its own spectacular menu of drinks and food, and theme.

For example, the event at Topolino's is an Italian masquerade, so you'll want to wear something fancy the night of. You'll be treated to artisanal cheeses from France and Italian charcuterie, breads, homemade pastas, and chilled seafood — amongst some other things. Pack your appetite for this one.

Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket/Getty Images

Of course, it wouldn't be New Year's Eve without a fireworks show as well, and multiple parks are hosting their own displays so you can ring in 2020 with magic and memories you'll never forget. Magic Kingdom Park is hosting Fantasy in the Sky, which you can attend on Dec. 30 and Dec. 31, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. and 11:50 p.m. In addition, Epcot is having a New Year’s Countdown Fireworks show on Dec. 31, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. and 11:40 p.m. This show will commence after Epcot Forever; a show held over the World Showcase lagoon that captures the past, present, and future of this iconic park.

There are plenty of other events, parties, and celebrations going on, too, if you havde spare time or want to add something different to your jam-packed itinerary. Dessert parties will be hosted in several locations, so you can view the fireworks shows while taking a bite of Disney holiday treats and enjoying a one-of-a-kind view. Disney's BoardWalk Resort is also having a fun celebration you won't want to miss.

All of the details for New Year's Eve 2019 at Disney are on their website if you want to know more. Confetti, sparkly mouse ears, and a flight to Florida? Required for ringing in a magical year.