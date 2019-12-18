Whether you regularly dream about Mickey and Minnie Mouse, or you just planned a vacation to "The Happiest Place On Earth" for the first time, you need to know how to celebrate Christmas 2019 at Disney. The big parades, spectacular fireworks shows, and specialty treats are magical and will top any other plans you may have in and around Dec. 25.

Spoiler alert: They'll ensure that you have a very merry trip to Florida, too, complete with palm trees and ongoing celebrations that'll amaze you to your candy apple core. These celebrations are happening at the various resorts, parks, and themed eateries throughout Disney World. To be part of them, you simply need to know when and where they're happening, purchase a plane ticket to Orlando, and potentially grab a ticket saving you a spot at the most epic parties of the year.

Let's get right into the celebrations and festivities, shall we? The first you need to know about is Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party — a nighttime event taking place in Magic Kingdom on select nights until Dec. 22, 2019. This "party" does require a ticket, but once you get one and arrive in your sparkly mouse ears, you'll be in awe.

You'll watch a lively show featuring your favorite characters in their holiday attire or snap a few selfies with Cinderella's Castle that's covered in lights. You may also take time dance to your favorite holiday songs next to the shops on Main Street or grab a hug from Jack Skellington or Santa Claus. According to the Disney World website, they've made an appearance before. However, appearances and attractions are subject to change.

Be prepared with your autograph book and holiday spirit for anything, including a late night ride on Space Mountain, Peter Pan's Flight, or one of the other rides that are open during this very merry celebration.

Gerardo Mora/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In addition to this party, there's also the Epcot International Festival of the Holidays. Essentially, this festival, which is happening through Dec. 30, 2019, gives you a chance to celebrate the holidays like other cultures around the world do. As you grab seasonal bites to eat around the park, watch performers, and participate in global traditions, you'll feel your tastebuds and heart soar.

The Disney World website notes that you can participate in a cookie stroll as well by grabbing a passport stamp and a treat at five official locations throughout the World Showcase. You can collect the tasty cookies in a themed jar, or eat them as you explore the pavilions, watch musical numbers, or walk over to the candlelight processional.

Just be sure to make time for two more events in your Disney schedule: Minnie's Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks show, which is held over Cinderella's Castle, and Sunset Seasons Greetings, which takes place in Disney's Hollywood Studios. The events will be a merry and bright addition to your itinerary, lighting up the night sky with fireworks or laser effects and falling "snow."

Douglas Sacha/Moment Unreleased/Getty Images

The Sunset Seasons Greetings event, in particular, will really get you into the spirit of Christmas as it lights up The Hollywood Tower Hotel with colorful beams of lights and illuminates Sunset Boulevard. You can expect this from now until Jan. 5, 2020 in the park.

Of course, there are plenty of other events and celebrations happening for Christmas 2019 in Disney, which you can check out on the Disney World website. These are some of the most magical ones that you should definitely add to your itinerary for a very merry #vacay.