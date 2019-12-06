Mickey Mouse isn't the first guy who comes to mind when you think of the holiday season, but Disney's Festival of the Holidays passport at Epcot is about to change that. During the theme park's celebration throughout December, you can sample unique treats from countries around the world. If you collect enough specialty desserts from places like Germany and Canada, you can even score a free cookie that's shaped like main mouse himself. It's called the Holiday Cookie Stroll, and it's about to become your new favorite tradition.

Epcot's Festival of the Holidays is an annual tradition at the Disney World theme park in Orlando, Florida, and this year's event runs through Dec. 30, 2019. What's in store for park-goers who pick up a Holiday Passport is a look at (and taste of) how different countries celebrate their respective holidays. You can pick up the festive passport for free at any of the countries with a holiday menu at the park. Complete with passport stickers for each stop along the way, one of the sweetest tasks is collecting confections on the Holiday Cookie Stroll.

All you need to do to score a free Santa Mickey Sugar Cookie is to buy any five cookies from the Holiday Stroll locations before Dec. 30. Make sure you get a stamp on the last page of your passport for each cookie purchased, because once you collect five, you can scoop up your complimentary cookie.

Courtesy of Collette Reitz

The five stops on the stroll are:

The Feast of the Three Kings in the Showcase Plaza (Chocolate Crinkle Cookie)

The Bavaria Holiday Kitchen in Germany (Linzer Cookie)

The American Holiday Table at The American Adventure (Gingerbread Cookie)

The L'chaim! Holiday Kitchen between Morocco and France (Black and White Cookie)

The Yukon Holiday Kitchen in Canada (Peppermint Pinwheel Cookie)

The cookies cost $2.50 each, and once you've purchased any five cookies from the above locations (you don't have to buy one of each kind), bring your stamped passport to the Holiday Sweets and Treats stop located in the Showcase Plaza. You'll get one free Santa Mickey Sugar Cookie per completed passport, and they'll be available while supplies last. You have until Dec. 30 to complete the passport and redeem it for a cookie, so you can collect the stamps over multiple trips if you visit often throughout the holiday season.

Courtesy of Collette Reitz

Cookies aren't the only thing on the menu, though. Each featured country also sells other holiday foods and beverages, like Mexico's horchata cheesecake and holiday cider, which is made with hard apple cider and cinnamon-infused tequila. You can also experience a holiday performance at many of the countries. They're all listed in the passport along with showtimes, so you can plan out when you'll see Germany's Chilli Da Mur, a German vocal group performing folk and pop music with original songs, or the Chinese Lion Dancers performing acrobatics to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

With 36 pages of international holiday fun, Epcot might just become your go-to holiday destination.