As a Disney lover, a holiday party you can't miss out on is one that's hosted by The Big Cheese himself: Mickey Mouse. At Disney World's Magic Kingdom, guests are invited to attend Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party, which is a special ticketed event on select nights throughout the season. There are the cute characters dressed in their festive best and a holiday fireworks show, but a major draw (especially for foodies) is the lineup of Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party treats for 2019.

Disney is known for their Mickey-shaped treats you can grab while you're heading to Cinderella's castle for pics. But this time of year, you need to add festive flavors to your bucket list — most specifically these six treats at Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party. Not only do they sound delicious, but they're the epitome of Instagram-worthy with their holiday colors and toppings. Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party is going on now through Dec. 22, 2019, so you'll want to buy your tickets soon.

According to the Disney Parks Blog, most of the tasty snacks are party-exclusive, so you'll need to attend MVMCP if you want to try them for yourself. Scroll through and let these pics inspire you to book a trip to Disney for this magical time of year.

1. Deck The Halls Shake Courtesy of Disney Parks It's officially time to "deck the halls." And while you're putting up your decor, it may be a tradition of yours to enjoy some eggnog. Well, Disney's Deck the Halls milkshake gives your cup of eggnog a major upgrade. This frozen eggnog shake is available at Cosmic Ray's Starlight Café in Tomorrowland, and it includes a chocolate light bulb on top for the most festive touch.

2. Holiday Mickey Cinnamon Roll Courtesy of Disney Parks Grabbing a Mickey-shaped treat is a must when you're at Disney, so why not go with something super festive like this Holiday Mickey Cinnamon Roll? It's covered in red and green icing, and has an adorable white chocolate Mickey Santa hat. You can get this cinnamon roll right as you enter the party at the Main Street Bakery.

3. Santa Mickey Waffle Sundae Courtesy of Disney Parks You'll love this treat a waffle lot. But all puns aside, Disney truly knows how to make a tasty waffle. Just in time for the holidays, Disney is serving up a red velvet waffle in their Santa Mickey Waffle Sundae. The warm waffle pairs nicely with the mint-chip ice cream, chocolate syrup, and peppermint powder. Find this cute treat at the Sleepy Hollow in Liberty Square.

4. Snowflake Brownie Courtesy of Disney Parks You can't miss out on this colorful treat at Casey's Corner right on Main Street. The bright blue icing on this chocolate brownie will pop on the 'Gram. Make it stand out even more by holding it out in front of Cinderella's castle when it's all lit up for the night.

5. To Be Jolly Float Courtesy of Disney Parks Coffee lovers should grab this To Be Jolly Float at the Plaza Ice Cream Parlour. This float has peppermint iced coffee with vanilla ice cream. Of course, there's a chocolate Minnie Mouse bow on top, because it wouldn't be Christmas without one. Take a selfie while you sip this treat in your own pair of Minnie Mouse peppermint candy ears ($29.99, shopDisney.com).