6 Festive Things To Wear To Disney For The Best Holiday Instas

There's a lot of planning that goes into an epic Disney day. Park tickets? Check. Game plan? Set. Outfit? Oh no. You know any day spent at Disney will be an Insta-worthy one, so you want to make sure your outfit is totally on point. Of course, you can't go wrong with a cute Disney tee, Mickey ears, biker shorts, and comfy shoes, but if you're going to the parks during the holidays, you want to know what festive things to wear to Disney to capture the best pics.

It can be as simple as swapping out your traditional ears for some festive ones. But if you really want to upgrade your Insta game, there's a whole lot more you can do. To make packing for your Disney vacay easy, consider checking off each one of these six items. Then, you'll be ready for your close-up (or shall I say Mickey selfie).

If you want to get everything together before you head to this magical destination, you can buy some of the Disney holiday merch that's available online right now. That way, you don't have to shop the minute you hit Main Street, and instead, you'll be camera-ready from your Mickey ears to your toes upon arrival.

1. Festive Minnie Ears Rachel Chapman At Disney, your outfit isn't really complete without a pair of Mickey or Minnie ears. Lucky for you, Disney just released new holiday ears to wear this time of year. So consider planning your OOTD around something sparkly like the Minnie Mouse Peppermint Candy Ear Headband ($29.99, shopDisney.com). Use a caption like, "Simply mint to be" to make your Insta followers smile.

2. A Disney-Inspired Holiday Sweater If your whole squad is into it, there's nothing more festive than rocking coordinating Disney sweaters this time of year. Just imagine the group photos you'll get together in front of the castle. This Mickey and Minnie Mouse Light-Up Holiday Sweater ($64.99, shopDisney.com) will make you stand out as it lights up just like the fireworks, and this black Mickey Mouse Holiday Sweatshirt ($49.99, shopDisney.com) is a little more on the subtle side if that's your style.

3. A Holiday Disney Button Rachel Chapman If you've been to the Disney parks recently, you may have noticed people rocking celebration buttons. For the holidays, treat yourself to some festive buttons ($9.99, shopDisney.com) that say things like "I love holiday treats." Parkbound Buttons has a variety to choose from as well, so you can rock your holiday ears and give your denim jacket a festive upgrade.

4. Cute And Comfy Boots As adorable as your shoes may be, if they're uncomfortable, your feet won't be happy campers when you're walking from Fantasyland to Frontierland, and back to Tomorrowland. That's why comfy but cute boots are necessary. A pair like these water-resistant boots ($139.95, TOMS) are neutral and will look cute with any outfit.

5. A Holiday Sipper Or Popcorn Bucket Rachel Chapman Disney parks fans will notice popcorn buckets and sippers have become the new "it" collectibles. In the spirit of the season, there's a brand new Christmas tree popcorn bucket and Jingle Bell Sipper that are must-haves. Not only does the Mickey Jingle Bell Sipper light up different colors, but it actually jingles like a bell too. These products will look cute in your Instas, and help keep you fueled up and hydrated while you walk around the parks all day.