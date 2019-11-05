Disney's Holiday Merchandise Will Make Your Instas So Merry & Magical

It's like Santa received your wishlist early this year, because Disney's holiday merchandise has officially arrived, and it includes the most festive takes on some of your favorite products. No one else does the holidays quite like Disney. With Cinderella's castle all decked out in icicle lights, snow gracefully falling over Main Street, holiday-themed treats everywhere, and your favorite characters rocking festive sweaters, Disney is always prepared to ring in the most wonderful time of the year.

If you want to be just as ready — and more specifically, Instagram-ready — you might want to consider adding a few of these seven items to your shopping cart as soon as possible. Just think about how stylish you'll look posing for a selfie with Mickey himself while wearing your decked-out Minnie ears. Or perhaps, your family wants to take their annual holiday photo in front of the castle. What better way to do it than by getting nostalgic and wearing matching Disney sweaters? The photo possibilities are endless, so all you need to do is put some holiday Disney merch on your list (or treat yourself to some right now), and have the most magical and merry time of the year.

1. This Santa Mickey Backpack Santa Mickey Mouse Mini Backpack by Loungefly $90 | shopDisney To complete your holiday #look, you might want to treat yourself to this Santa Mickey backpack. It's not only festive, but it's also perfect for carrying around your theme park essentials.

2. Gingerbread Mickey And Minnie Ears Mickey and Minnie Mouse Gingerbread Ear Headband $29.99 | shopDisney If you stop by the Candy Palace and Candy Kitchen on Main Street, you may spy Mickey-shaped gingerbread cookies. If those are some of your favorite holiday treats in the parks, you can now work them into your festive attire with this ear headband. For the perfect Instagram moment, get yourself a gingerbread cookie. Turn your camera to portrait mode, and hold your treat out in front of you while wearing your adorable ears in the background.

3. Peppermint Minnie Ears Minnie Mouse Peppermint Candy Ear Headband $29.99 | shopDisney These peppermint Minnie ears sparkle like the castle all covered in holiday lights. They're like the traditional sequin Minnie ears you see year-round, but with a holiday twist. The ears coordinate with the Candy Cane Spirit Jersey ($64.99, shopDisney.com) as well, to complete your festive look.

4. This Holiday Food Spirit Jersey Walt Disney World Holiday Park Foods Spirit Jersey for Adults $64.99 | shopDisney Calling all the Disney foodies: This is the holiday spirit jersey for you. Just seeing the adorable Mickey waffle on this shirt makes it a must-have. Pair the spirit jersey with the Mickey and Minnie gingerbread cookie ears while you're eating a Mickey-shaped treat, and you have the perfect Insta pic.

5. This Plaid Mickey Mouse Holiday Sweatshirt Mickey Mouse Holiday Plaid Sweatshirt for Adults $39.95 | shopDisney With the holiday season upon us, the ugly sweater party invites will start rolling in. Though, "festive and cute AF" is a more appropriate description as far as this Mickey Mouse sweatshirt is concerned. If you're a collector of holiday sweaters, you'll want to add this one to your closet.

6. This Light-Up Holiday Disney Sweater Mickey and Minnie Mouse Light-Up Holiday Sweater for Women $64.99 | shopDisney This sweater really brings the holiday cheer up a few notches. Not only is it festive with Mickey, Minnie, and the castle represented in the pattern, but this sweater literally glows. The Fantasyland Castle in the center of the sweater lights up, which clearly deserves a nighttime pic in front of the castle itself.