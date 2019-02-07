Valentine's Day is getting closer and closer, making everyone scramble to sort through their love lives. Is there someone you've already got your eye on? Someone you've been crushing on for a while and can't seem to stop thinking about now that Feb. 14 is coming up? If you're in the mood to do something romantic when the big day comes around, you may be wondering how to ask someone to be your Valentine, according to their zodiac sign.

After all, if you're an astrology geek, your crush's zodiac sign is probably something you looked up as soon as you learned when their birthday is, right? And, if you're even more sneaky than that, you might have even discovered their birth time and looked up their full chart. Don't worry, I don't tell anyone *wink*. Since you're just as obsessed with astrology as I am (come on, don't leave me hanging), you should go the extra mile and check not just your crush's sun sign, but also their Venus sign and moon sign. After all, Venus rules over the way your crush receives love and the moon rules over their emotional world. In order to win them over on Valentine's Day, you've gotta cover all the bases.

Aries: Be Confident And Straight Forward

An Aries doesn't want you to beat around the bush. No need to play games. No need to get all shy and nervous either. Just go up to them, remain confident (they can't resist confidence), and ask them.

Taurus: Get Them A Thoughtful Gift

If you get a Taurus a thoughtful present on Valentine's Day, they're so much more likely to accept your proposal. It doesn't have to be expensive or over-the-top, just meaningful and personal to them.

Gemini: Ask Them In A Super Creative Way

A Gemini doesn't really care for all the sultry and romantic frills. However, they truly can't deny something that's inventive and creative. If you can blow their mind, they'll definitely want to be your Valentine.

Cancer: Write Them A Romantic Letter

The way to get to a Cancer on Valentine's Day is through the heart, no question about it. Write them a sentimental and sweet love letter that describes all the reasons why there's no one for you but them.

Leo: Invite Them To Something Glamorous

At the end of the day, a Leo is larger than life and sometimes even a diva. They love glamorous, flashy things and they definitely love being shown off. If you can give them a reason to feel like royalty, they're yours.

Virgo: Ask Them Honestly And In Advance

You don't need to be vague or esoteric with a Virgo on Valentine's Day. Just ask them to be your Valentine. However, let them know in advance so that they can mentally prepare for the romantic time ahead.

Libra: Flirt With Them Before Asking

Libras look at romance like a song and dance or a fun and flirty game to be played. Treat this proposal as such. No need to rush into it. Egg them on with cute flirtations and get them intrigued before you ask.

Scorpio: Look Them In The Eyes And Ask

Scorpios have no problem with deep and overwhelming romance, nor do they have an issue with intensity. You can just look them straight in the eyes, let them feel like you're seeing straight into their soul, then ask.

Sagittarius: Take Them On An Adventure

When it comes to romance, a Sagittarius doesn't care for gifts or sentimentality. They just want to go on an adventure with you. So, plan something interesting and spontaneous, then ask them to accompany you.

Capricorn: Plan A Romantic Dinner For Them

When it comes to Valentine's Day, a Capricorn respects traditions. You can plan a romantic, candle-lit dinner and ask them to be your Valentine. However, don't blindside them. Ask them to pencil the date in.

Aquarius: Invite Them On A Double Date

The Aquarius on your mind loves to be social and share the romance, so why not plan a double date on Valentine's Day? Ask them to be your date and then make it sound like a social thing. Takes the pressure off too.

Pisces: Get Them Roses And Romance

Go all out with the cuteness, the romance, and the thoughtfulness for a Pisces on Valentine's Day. Obviously, don't be weird or pushy about it, but a little slice of sugary love will have your Pisces feeling so adored.