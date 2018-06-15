Fasten your seat belts, fellow inhabitants of the universe. You and I are just days away from yet another planetary retrograde, and this time, it's Neptune that's going to be doing the backward spin. So how will Neptune retrograde affect you exactly? Like, does this require the same panic as a Mercury retrograde? Will all of technology cease to work? Will you lose your freaking mind trying to wrap your brain around what the hell goes on up there in space? Well, yes, Neptune might be kicking up a little anxiety inside you when it goes retrograde on Monday, June 18 — but trust me, it's nothing you can't handle.

According to astrologer Elisabeth Grace, when a planet goes retrograde, it typically signals to us humans down here on Earth that we need to "turn inward on matters involving that planet, as opposed to looking outside the self." As for the matters that Neptune is involved in, Grace tells Elite Daily this planet "refers to vision, intuition, healing, and other intangibles," in addition to deception, fantasy, and even scandal. Oh boy, I'm sweating already. If that sounds like a lot to handle for you, too, all you really need to know is that Neptune retrograde may cause you to become more in-tune with your introverted side.

But that inward reflection might make you feel, shall we say, a little paranoid about certain things.

According to the blog Astrology King, the self-reflection that happens during Neptune retrograde may translate to overthinking and some slightly obsessive thoughts. Specifically, you might want to keep an eye out for worry and paranoia over health-related issues. The blog explained,

Phobias, hypochondria and paranoia may become more noticeable during Neptune retrograde but also easier to discuss. The world may seem boring when conspiracy theories are debunked or Armageddon is postponed indefinitely.

Astrology King added,

Sometimes, however, your suspicions may in fact, be based on realistic psychic impressions. In the case of health matters especially, it is worth seeking a second opinion in case of misdiagnosis or misinterpretation of results.

But Grace says there's no need to freak out about this; Neptune's transit to retrograde can just as easily be interpreted as an opportune time to turn inward for inspiration, healing, and actually dealing with any health issues you might have, so you can ultimately focus on what's going to make you feel better, and how you can take care of yourself in the long run.

In other words, Grace tells Elite Daily, this doesn't mean everyone is going to turn into a hypochondriac when Neptune goes retrograde.

As with all planetary motions, Grace says, it affects people differently, and a lot of it depends on a person's unique birth chart.

Astrologer Linda Furiate agrees with Grace, adding that, when Neptune is transiting retrograde, it can be a positive time of inward reflection, one in which you might feel compelled to face the wisdom of your soul and inner being. Sometimes this just means working through your personal demons, rather than against them, or worse, ignoring them altogether. So really, while the retrograde may force you to confront some kind-of-uncomfortable stuff, it's all for a greater, better purpose.

"Often this may feel like a scary place to visit if we lack spiritual depth and grounding," Furiate tells Elite Daily. "Our inner feelings may turn toward paranoia, worry, and obsession because we lack the know-how to set boundaries and to protect ourselves from people and events that sap our psychic energy."

If you feel like you might have a rough time with Neptune retrograde, Furiate says it may be good to practice something spiritual to help you find a sense of peace and balance.

"While Neptune is in retrograde, it may be beneficial to practice a spiritual discipline such as yoga, meditation, or simply walking in nature," she suggests. "One will be amazed with how our unpleasant feelings may dissolve."

Grace adds that immersing yourself in creative projects during this time can help you get more in touch with yourself and the inner workings of your mind, particularly how you respond to stressful situations. Whether you're into art, music, writing, or even scrapbooking, whatever gets your creative juices flowing, lean into that between now and November 24, when Neptune goes out of retrograde.

I know, I know. November seems like it's a century away. But like I said, you've got this. Maybe, for now, just do your best not to google the crap out of your symptoms or scroll through WebMD at 3 a.m., OK?