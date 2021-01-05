January is looking sweet thanks to the release of a couple new winter drinks at Starbucks, including the unique Pistachio Latte. ICYMI, the Seattle-based coffee company launched two new drinks for the winter season and they’re not your typical seasonal sips. If you're hype to try the new pistachio-flavored bev but are keeping tabs on your caffeine intake, you’ll want to know how much caffeine is in Starbucks’ Pistachio Latte before you order.

Starbucks' newest additions — the Pistachio Latte and the Honey Almondmilk Cold Brew — are available for a limited time as of Tuesday, Jan. 5. The Pistachio Latte is a rich and creamy winter sip modeled after a 2019 drink created for the Chicago Reserve Roastery. This new drink features a sweet blend of pistachio flavors, Starbucks’ Signature Espresso, and steamed milk. To finish, it's topped off with a rich brown buttery topping. You can also grab the latte iced or frozen.

When it comes to the wake-up factor of the new sip, take note that a Grande Pistachio Latte contains 140 milligrams of caffeine, according to Starbucks, which is about the same as a Grande Iced Coffee with its 165 milligrams of caffeine. Basically, the new Pistachio Latte will give you a boost, but it isn't too heavy on the caffeine.

Courtesy of Starbucks

If you're thinking of trying both new sips, you can also know Starbucks' new Honey Almondmilk Cold Brew contains 205 milligrams of caffeine in a Grande. The Honey Almondmilk Cold Brew features a flavored, slow-steeped cold brew mixed with notes of honey before it's finished off with almond milk.

Also new on the winter menu are Starbucks' Kale and Portabella Mushroom Sous Vide Egg Bites, the brand's newest vegetarian option with 15 grams of protein, and an Earth Cake Pop, which looks just like an edible globe with its green-and-blue coloring.

